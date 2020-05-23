ATLANTIC CITY — A Bridgeton man won $1 million on a single spin while playing a video slot game on Golden Nugget Online Casino.
The man, identified as Scotty W., won the money playing Pillars of Asgard, according to a news release from the casino. After his cruise was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he found himself at home playing online instead.
“I can’t believe it,” Scotty said. “My week went from planting and gardening to winning a million dollars.”
ATLANTIC CITY — The city’s casinos saw their gross operating profits fall by more than 65% i…
Since he enjoys Norse-themed games, Scotty found Pillars and played for about an hour, according to the release. Then, he hit the bonus feature beginning with 23 free spins, then the retrigger went up to 55 free spins and the multiplier kept increasing until it hit 25,000.
“This is unreal,” he said when he realized he had won a million dollars, according to the release. He plans to buy a home in Florida with his winnings for when he decides to retire.
Scotty has been a regular with GoldenNuggetCasino.com and was the winner of a Ford Mustang giveaway in August 2019, according to the release.
As pressure to reopen smaller businesses across New Jersey continues to grow, the state’s to…
Since Atlantic City casinos closed in March, Golden Nugget has seen a 60% increase in online players, according to the release.
To celebrate the win, the online casino will give away more than 100,000 free spins on Pillars of Asgard, according to the release. From Saturday to Monday, each player will receive 10 free spins.
“I am thrilled to hear that one of our loyal online casino patrons has become an instant Million Dollar Winner in one life-changing spin,” said Tilman Fertitta, CEO and owner of the Golden Nugget. “I look forward to congratulating him personally.”
What were the biggest online jackpots scored in New Jersey in April?
$61,768
Won on April 1 on Wolfpack Pays on www.goldennuggetcasino.com
$90,600
Won on April 1 on WSOP Circuit Super Series Event #8
$125,918.92
Won on Divine Fortune Touch on betfaircasino.com
$109,675.95
Won on The Big One Mega Cash (Spin and Win) on April 2 on WWW.BORGATACASINO.COM
$80,000
Won April 3 on Game King Double Double Bonus Poker on www.Borgatacasino.com
$168,714
Won APril 4 on GDO: Pilalrs of Asgard BuyPass on www.mohegansuncasino.com
$81,409
Won on April 5 on Divine Fortune on www.playmgmcasino.com
$83,404
Won on April 6 on Dead or Alive 2 Mobile on www.playsugarhouse.com
$50,100.00
Won On April 7 on Monopoly Slingo on www.draftkings.com
$100,000
Won on April 8 on Slingo XXXtreme on www.betfaircasino.com
$50,000
Won on April 10 on Slingo XXXtreme on www.playsugarhouse.com
$60,635
Won on April 10 on Divine Fortune on www.caesarscasino.com
$90,148
Won on April 11 on SCO: Ranging Rhino Megaways on www.resortscasino.com
$80,200
Won on April 11 on Jackpot Jester 200,000 on www.goldennuggetcasino.com
$80,000
Won on April 11 on Game King Double Double Bonus Poker
$125,200
Won on April 13 on Lock it Link Night Life on www.goldennuggetcasino.com
$50,200
Won on April 13 on Grand Spinn Touch on www.betfaircasino.com
$51,765
Won on April 13 on Divine Fortune on www.borgatacasino.com
$50,553.12
Won on April 13 on Mercy of the Gods on www.borgatacasino.com
$60,032
Won on April 14 on Heidi's Bier Haus on www.draftkings.com
$50,047
Won on April 14 on Smokin Hot Gems on www.borgatacasino.com
$100,000
Won on April 15 on Slingo XXXtreme on www.betfaircasino.com
$50,050
Won on April 15 on Slingo XXXtreme on www.betfaircasino.com
$100,000
Won on April 16 on Slingo XXXtreme on www.betfaircasino.com
$50,015
Won on April 18 on Jin Ji Bao Xi Endless Treasures
$80,000
Won on April 18 on Game King Double Double Bonus on www.borgatacasino.com
$80,000
Won on April 18 on Game King Double Double Bonus on www.borgatacasino.com
$99,912
Won on April 20 on Slingo Advance on www.goldennuggetcasino.com
$60,000
Won on April 20 on Five Play Draw Poker on www.betfaircasino.com
$128,651.96
Won on April 22 on NEO: Divine Fortune on www.resortscasino.com
$125,000
Won on April 22 on Jackpot Jester on www.draftkings.com
$50,000
Won on April 254 on Slingo XXXtreme on www.draftkings.com
$50,050
Won on April 25 on Jin Ji Bao XI Endless Treasure on www.hardrockcasino.com
$50,025
Won on April 26 on Slingo XXXtreme on www.draftkings.com
$112,386.87
Won on April 26 on Divine Fortune on www.hardrockcasino.com
$80,000
Won on April 26 on Game King Double Double Bonus on www.betfaircasino.com
$73,291
Won on April 27 on Divine Fortune on www.goldennuggetcasino.com
$55,476
Won on April 27 on Spring OC 69 on www.wsop.com
$50,000
Won on April 27 on Premium Blackjack Pro on www.borgatacasino.com
$68,440
Won on April 29 on Finn's Golden Tavern Touch on www.betamerica.com
$57,400
Won on April 29 on Premier Blackjack Pro on www.playmgm.com
$56,000
Won on April 29 on Premier Blackjack Pro on www.playmgm.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.