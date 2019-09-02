ATLANTIC CITY — A Brooklyn woman became an instant millionaire Sunday night after winning a summerlong promotion at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
More than 5,000 contestants packed the Etess Arena for the drawing. The winner, identified as Joanne T., took home the ultimate prize.
The giveaway was in celebration of the casino’s one-year anniversary. Customers earned entries all summer playing table games and slots, either online or at the casino.
“It was the only giveaway of its kind,” said Hard Rock president Joe Lupo, “and I think it shows how unique our property is.”
The property, along with Ocean Casino Resort, opened June 27, 2018, after a more than $500 million renovation of the former Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort. In its first year, Hard Rock generated more than $320 million in gaming revenue, hosted 450,000 concert attendees, had 3.6 million visitors and accommodated nearly 1.2 million hotel guests, according to a news release.
Hard Rock is the second-largest casino employer in Atlantic City — Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa has nearly 6,000 team members — with more than 3,950 employees, 945 of which are city residents.
“People, product and service is what sets us apart and allows us to showcase a unique resort destination, along with our team members who are truly the backbone of our operation,” Lupo said. “We are extremely proud of how far the property has come in a short period of time and look forward to continuing to take a competitive approach with a priority on success and leadership in Atlantic City.”
The biggest jackpots scored at Atlantic City casinos in July
Bally's Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City
$61,250
Won on July 12 on Crystal 7 Sevens - $25 denomination
$84,000
Won on July 15 on Double Top Dollar - $100 denomination
Borgata Hotel and Casino
$52,175
Won on July 28 on Lobstermainia - $1 denomination
$53,400
Won on July 12 on Lobstermania - $1 denomination
$54,000
Won on July 1 on Triple Double Diamond - $100 denomination
$54,000
Won on July 26 on Double Top Dollar
$64,000
Won on July 8 on Double Top Dollar
$64,975
Won on July 13 on Mystical Mermaid
$72,000
Won on July 6 on Triple Double Dollars - $100 denomination
$80,000
Won on July 20 on Triple Double Dollars - $100 denomination
$85,099
Won on July 30 on Lightning Cash - $.50 denomination
$100,000
Won on July 1 on Double Double Bonus Poker - $25 denomination
$100,000
Won on July 14 on Jacks or Better Poker - $25 denomination
$100,000
Won on July 20 on Triple Double Bonus Poker - $25 denomination
$100,000
Won on July 27 on Bonus Poker - $25 denomination
$100,000
Won on July 28 on Triple Double Bonus Poker - $25 denomination
$100,105
Won on July 6 on Triple Red Hot Sevens - $5 denomination
$108,000
Won on July 1 on Triple Double Dollars - $100 denomination
$144,000
Won on July 28 on Triple Double Diamond - $100 denomination
Caesars Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City
$50,000
Won on July 6 on Quick Hit - $5 denomination
$50,000
Won on July 27 on Quick Hit - $5 denomination
$56,897
Won on July 10 on Lightning Cash
$72,000
Won on July 5 on Top Dollar - $100 denomination
$100,000
Won on July 20 on Ten Times Pay - $10 denomination
Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino
$72,113
Won on July 4 on LC Sahara Gold
$80,000
Won on July 2 on Wild Rose - $100 denomination
$120,000
Won on July 7 on Cavemen Keno - $1 denomination
$1,081,144
Won on July 27 on Wheel of Fortune - $1 denomination
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
$50,000
Won on July 14 on Quick Hit - $5 denomination
$58,080
Won on July 6 on Lotus Land
$100,000
Won on July 20 on Game King
Harrah's Hotel and Casino
$100,050
Won on July 7 on Red Hot 7's ReSpin
$125,000
Won on July 3 on Bally Quick Hit - $25 denomination
Ocean Resort Casino
$50,000
Won on July 11 on Double Double Bonus Poker
$68,303
Won on July 27 on Happy Lantern
Tropicana Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City
$50,000
Won on July 27 on Game king Poker - $25 denomination
$67,653
Won on July 2 on Goldenwinkl - $.01 denomination
$71,848
Won on July 4 on Triple Play Poker - $.25 denomination
$100,000
Won on July 26 on Game King Multi Poker - $35 denomination
Online betting
$50,000
Won on July 3 at playsugarhouse.com
$52,575
Won on July 8 on wsop.com
$53,462
Won on July 3 at playsugarhouse.com
$54,702
Won on July 15 at pokerstarsnj.com
$56,496
Won on July 23 at resortscasino.com
$60,000
Won on July 19 at resortscasino.com
$61,600
Won on July 15 at borgatacasino.com
$65,040
Won on July 9 at resortscasino.com
$67,781
Won on July 8 at wsop.com
$67,991
Won on July 1 at wsop.com
$68,493
Won on July 16 at borgatacasino.com
$73,248
Won on July 6 at www.hardrockcasino.com
$74,770
Won on July 15 at wsop.com
$89,640
Won on July 8 at caesarscasino.com
$90,540
Won on July 3 at playsugarhouse.com
$103,760
Won on July 12 at borgatacasino.com
$111,558
Won on July 7 on playsugarhouse.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.