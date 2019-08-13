ATLANTIC CITY — The top executive for Caesars Entertainment Corp.'s three Atlantic City properties is no longer with the company.
Kevin Ortzman, who served as regional president of Bally's Atlantic City, Caesars Atlantic City and Harrah's Resort Atlantic City since 2017, parted ways with the casino gaming company late last week, according to multiple sources who spoke with The Press of Atlantic City on the condition of anonymity.
A regional spokesperson for Caesars said the company does not comment on personnel matters.
Ortzman, 53, was also president of the Casino Association of New Jersey and served on the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority's executive board as one of two appointed casino industry representatives.
Neither the CANJ or CRDA immediately responded to questions about filling Ortzman's vacated position.
Ortzman was named in a civil lawsuit filed in federal court by a former marketing executive who claimed she was wrongfully terminated. In the lawsuit, Jocelyn Agnellini-Allison, a former regional vice president of marketing for Caesars, alleged that two employees who reported directly to her witnessed Ortzman "making out" with another employee after a work function in 2017. After Agnellini-Allison reported the incident to corporate, she became the target of retaliation and was ultimately fired, according to the lawsuit.
Caesars filed a response to the lawsuit on July 30 and denied the allegations.
The New York Post first reported this story Tuesday morning and said the lawsuit triggered an "internal investigation" that led to Ortzman's departure.
Caesars is currently in the midst of finalizing a sale to Reno-based Eldorado Resorts, the parent company of Tropicana Atlantic City, reported to be worth $17.3 billion. The deal is subject to shareholder approval as well as federal and state gaming regulators.
Eldorado CEO Tom Reeg has said that the company would generate nearly $500 million in "near-term synergies" upon completion of the Caesars deal. Industry experts and analysts expect a majority of those cost-cutting measures to revolve around eliminating repetitive executive positions within the two companies, as well as property sales in Las Vegas and Atlantic City.
Eldorado acquired Tropicana in 2018 as part of a $1.85 billion deal. Reeg, in a recent conference call with analysts, said the company has already realized nearly $40 million in operating efficiencies at Tropicana.
This story is developing. Check back for more details.
