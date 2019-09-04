Casino Control Commission (copy)

The Casino Control Commission, from left to right: Commissioner Sharon Harrington, Chairman James Plousis, Vice Chair Alisa Cooper.

 DAVID DANZIS Staff Writer

The Casino Control Commission cut costs in 2018, decreasing the agency's total expenditures by nearly $460,000 and not spending more than $1.7 million of allocated funds.

Download PDF CCC 2018 report

Since the gaming regulatory agency's responsibilities were significantly reduced in 2011, the Casino Control Commission has continued to operate with a reduced budget. In 2018, the commission spent $5.7 million, down from $6.2 million the previous year. In the last five years, the commission has cut its expenses by 18.5%.

In 2011, before the state Legislature realigned the responsibilities of the commission and the state Division of Gaming Enforcement, the agency had an annual budget of $21.2 million. 

Ocean Casino minority owner qualified

More than a year after Ocean Casino Resort officially opened to the public, one of the men responsible for financing a portion of the original costs was qualified by the commission Wednesday.

Frank M. Ruocco Jr. was approved by state regulators after a lengthy investigation by the DGE. Ruocco's attorney said his client's personal and professional background was vetted.

Ruocco, the sole principal of Winding Trail, LLC, was prohibited from collecting any revenue generated at Ocean until his qualification was approved, according to a resolution supporting the licensing of the casino property last year.

Ruocco was cleared of federal charges in 2011 by a jury in Connecticut. Ruocco and his environmental cleanup company were charged with 19 offenses, including conspiracy and multiple counts of mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.

Contact: 609-272-7222

ddanzis@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDanzis

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments