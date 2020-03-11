ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Control Commission recognized March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month and pledged its support for ongoing education and treatment efforts.
The three-member board unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday, acknowledging the work of the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey. Chairman James Plousis lauded the organization's Executive Director Neva Pryor saying the group has a "vital position in society."
"We are thankful to be able to continue to provide treatment, support and hope," to those in need, Pryor said.
Gov. Phil Murphy issued a proclamation earlier in the month declaring March 2020 Problem Gambling Awareness Month in New Jersey.
The state Lottery recognized Problem Gambling Awareness Month during a news conference last week.
"The Lottery is committed to promoting responsible play and educating its players about how to recognize the warning signs of problem gambling," said Executive Director James Carey.
The CCGNJ operates a 24-hour confidential helpline, 1-800-GAMBLER, that handles more than 15,000 calls a year. Any individual with a gambling problem or a family member needing assistance can call for help and referral. Information on Problem Gambling Awareness Month activities in New Jersey and additional resources can be accessed through the CCGNJ website: www.800gambler.org.
