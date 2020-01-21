Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
ATLANTIC CITY — The total number of people working in the city's nine casino hotels declined slightly at the end of 2019 compared to the year before.
The decrease in the number of casino employees is neither a cause for concern or an indicator that the industry is moving in the wrong direction, experts said.
Rather, the 2019 numbers more accurately reflect a casino market that added two additional properties in June 2018 — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Ocean Casino Resort — and has started to self-correct.
Atlantic City's gambling parlors employed 26,761 in December, a 4.2% decrease from the same month in 2018, according to data from the state Division of Gaming Enforcement.
The number of full-time casino staff fell 5.9% and workers categorized as 'other,' which includes temporary, seasonal and on-call employees, dipped 2.6%. At the same time, there were 174 more part-time employees, an increase of 5.6%.
"The 2019 figures bear out the fact that the industry has expanded by two, but it’s solid," said Bob McDevitt, president of Unite Here Local 54, the casino workers' union that represents nearly 10,000 members. "These are good employment figures for nine casinos."
The casino industry reported more than $3.3 billion in total gaming revenue for the first time since 2012, when there were 12 properties in Atlantic City. The legalization of sports betting and the continued growth of online gambling contributed to the industry's fourth-consecutive year of revenue gains, accounting for more than 18% of all reported casino gaming revenue last year.
The industry's net revenue, which reflects all income from gambling, hotel rooms, food and beverage, and entertainment before promotional allowances, was up nearly 11% through the first three quarters of 2019.
Rummy Pandit, executive director of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality & Tourism at Stockton University, said the industry is still rightsizing itself as the nine casinos try to identify the best way to operate in an expanded market.
The casinos were "more efficient," in 2019 and were therefore "able to generate higher level of revenue at a lower expense rate," Pandit explained.
One month after Hard Rock and Ocean reopened shuttered Boardwalk casino properties, the entire casino hotel industry reported employing more than 30,000 people. The last time Atlantic City casino hotels at least 30,000 people was in 2014, right before four properties closed.
The dual openings of Hard Rock and Ocean resulted in the creation of 7,741 new jobs in June 2018 and, by the end of the year, those two properties employed 6,927 people. As of December, Hard Rock (3,630) and Ocean (2,949) accounted for 6,579 casino hotel jobs, or just shy of 25% of the industry's total labor force.
Ocean had the largest decrease in the number of employees in terms of the number of jobs lost (228) between 2018 and 2019. Bally's Atlantic City reported the largest decrease in jobs as a percentage of its total workforce, with a 8.8% difference in 12 months.
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa employs the most people of all the Atlantic City casinos, reporting 5,569 jobs last month. Harrah's Resort Atlantic City provided 3,095 jobs at the end of 2019, third-most among the resort's casino hotels. Tropicana Atlantic City rounded out the top five in 2019, reporting 2,947 employees.
Caesars Atlantic City employed 2,557 people in December. Bally's reported 2,097 employees, Golden Nugget Atlantic City had 2,054 employees and Resorts Casino Hotel provided 1,863 jobs.
I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.
