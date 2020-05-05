Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, D-Atlantic, have major concerns about casino relief legislation introduced Monday by leading Democrats, saying the bills will divert funds from programs needed by the community.
Mazzeo and Armato were not part of the group that created the bills with Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem; and Assemblyman Louis Greenwald, D-Burlington, Camden, even though they are of the same party and their district includes Atlantic City.
In an unusual twist, State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, was part of the creation of the legislation, working across the aisle.
The bills, designed to help casinos survive the COVID-19 pandemic, would give casinos temporary relief from a variety of taxes and fees, and offer state loans to cover their May and August payments in lieu of property taxes to Atlantic City.
Sweeney sponsored S2400 and S2398 in the Senate; and Greenwald sponsored A4031 and A4032 in the Assembly.
"I have not seen the full details," Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small said. "I haven't spoken to the Senate President. To be fair to him and the Legislature, I cannot comment."
But Small said his history has been one of "fighting for the Atlantic City taxpayer to get relief."
"I’m sure the casino industry -- they’re going to need help," Mazzeo said Wednesday. "But we have some questions. If you give loans out of the Property Tax Relief Fund, what does that do to the senior freeze and Homestead Rebate programs, which regular folks depend on to reduce property taxes?"
He said the legislation came up fast and was posted just days after he saw a draft.
"We have to take a step back and make sure folks really helping, not hurting, residents of Atlantic County," Mazzeo said.
A lot of industries are going to need help, Mazzeo said, and he'd rather see the state focus now on getting unemployment payments out to the thousands of people who have been waiting for weeks for income.
Brown said he supports the legislation, and is working in a bi-partisan manner with Sweeney, "to find ways to put our families back to work as quickly as possible in a responsible manner."
"It was heartbreaking to see so many of our casino families with no money, waiting in food lines simply to feed their children, because unemployment has been a complete disaster," Brown said Wednesday.
The $3 billion casino industry employ more than 27,000 local families, Brown said.
"We have to take these initial steps and develop a plan, not a bailout, to re-start our local economy as quickly as possible," Brown said.
The funds for PILOT loans would come from the state’s Property Tax Relief Fund, according to the bills.
Other taxes and fees that would be waived or deferred currently fund the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, and its payment of bonds for the Atlantic City Convention Center and Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. The bill would allow CRDA to use other pots of money for bond payment, but that would take money from other community projects now funded by the CRDA, Mazzeo said.
A CRDA spokesperson declined comment.
"The concern is not that casinos don’t need a little help, but why is it coming at the expense of Atlantic City and Atlantic County taxpayers again?" said Mazzeo and Armato Chief of Staff Charity Jeffries. "We don’t know what help they need. Casinos don’t have facts and figures. Why are we rushing?"
But Brown said the casino industry was part of the discussions to develop the bills.
PILOT loan bill gives casinos three years to repay the amount in full without interest, or face a 10% penalty.
If not repaid in full within another 60 days, the Casino Control Commission must deem the owner or licensee disqualified to hold a casino license; and the Division of Gaming Enforcement must suspend the operation certificate for the property and order it shut down.
The bill also allows the commission to place the casino property under an appointed conservator if it remains shut more than 120 days.
second bill defers some licensing and other fees while casinos remain closed due to COVID-19, and for six months after reopening. The casinos would have 12 months to repay the amounts deferred.
Some fees, such as the annual license fee of $500 imposed on each slot machine, would be entirely waived from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, according to the bill.
No internet gaming license or permit fees would be deferred or waived under the bill.
The bill waives, for 24 months after reopening, payment to the state of $3 per day per parking space in a casino parking garage; and waives certain hotel room fees related to casino gaming for the remainder of calendar year 2020.
Hotel room occupancy fees of $1 to $3 per day would be waived for the remainder of the 2020 calendar year.
This bill also reduces the casino gross revenue tax and investment alternative tax for 24 months after reopening, on a sliding scale based on casino gross revenue.
Under current law, casinos are required to pay an 8% tax on gross revenues plus a 1.25% investment alternative tax. The IAT is now used to pay down city debt.
Empty places from Covid-19
Pacific Avenue, in Atlantic City was quite Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
COVID-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Atlantic City Virus
Cape May County Library
Cape May Boardwalk
Cape May County Library - Cape May
Cape May Boardwalk
