ATLANTIC CITY — Casinos in the resorts are cancelling entertainmnet events amid COVID-19 concerns. 

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is cancelling all entertainment until mid-April, the property announced Friday morning. While Harrah's Resort announced the cancelled of several events at their venues. 

All events scheduled at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Sound Waves, Howie Mandel’s Comedy Club and DAER Nightclub have been suspended until April 15.

The Pool After Dark nightclub at Harrah's Resort will be closed today through Wednesday, March 25th. The World Series of Poker event at Harrah's is cancelled.  

Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 pushed the casino hotel to be more proactive, the company Hard Rock said in a statement. 

"Our highest priority is our commitment to ensure the safety and security of our guests, team members and community is paramount," said Joe Lupo, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Those who purchased tickets to a postponed event are encouraged to hold onto their tickets for a new date to be announced. Refunds will be available and issued at point of initial purchase for shows canceled or for those unable to attend a future postponed show.

The entertainment lineup includes: 3LAU (March 14), Adam Sandler (March 14), Jay Mohr (March 14), Hard Rock Hoops (March 19 - 22), Cage Fury Fighting Championships (March 21), T-Pain (March 21), Jason Weiss (March 24), DJ Ikon (March 27), Bat out of Hell (March 27 – April 4), NGHTMRE (March 28), Pitbull (April 4), 80’s Live Sunday’s, Christopher Cross (April 10), Neha Kakkar (April 11).

The health and well-being of our customers and team members is of utmost importance, Harrah's said in a statement. 

On Thursday, Atlantic City officials announced limitations on events of 250 or more people in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19, including canceling Saturday's St. Patrick’s Day parade on the Boardwalk.

The policy, which applies to events taking place on city-owned or city-managed facilities and property, will remain in effect until further notice, according to a news release from city officials. 

This is a developing story check back for update.  

