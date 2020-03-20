ATLANTIC CITY — The 24th annual East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Forum has been rescheduled to late October because of concerns related to the spreading of the new coronavirus.

Atlantic City's largest annual gaming conference was originally scheduled for April 27-28 at Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center. The dates have been changed to Oct. 26-27, but the venue will remain the same.

"This move, both necessary and prudent, will ensure that we will meet our goal of offering a full roster of speakers, including CEOs, leading suppliers, regulators and legislators in a safe and comfortable environment," a statement from the event's organizers said Friday.

Gov. Phil Murphy is still scheduled to deliver the conference's keynote address, according to the statement.

"ECGC has thrived for nearly a quarter century because we are committed to the principle of having leaders speak to leaders. We have created a forum where the industry’s top visionaries put forth new ideas and spark discussions. Our loyal attendees and sponsors expect nothing less," the statement read.

ECGC's signature panel features some of the gaming industry's most influential executives. This year, the top executives will address a wide array of topics, including the future of mobile sports betting and land-based expansion.

The list of featured keynote speakers, prior to the rescheduling, included Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming; Thomas Reeg, CEO of Eldorado Resorts; Mario Kontomerkos, CEO of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment; David Cordish, CEO of The Cordish Companies; Greg Carlin, CEO of Rush Street Gaming; Jay Dorris, president and CEO of Wind Creek Casino and Hotel; Holly Gagnon, CEO of Seneca Gaming; and George Papanier, president and CEO of Twin River Worldwide Holdings.