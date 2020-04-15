ATLANTIC CITY — The industry's 21-month streak of total gaming revenue increases came to a screeching halt in March, as the novel coronavirus forced the indefinite shutdown of the resort's nine casinos.
Atlantic City casino gaming revenue was down 42.7% last month compared to March 2019, according to figures released Wednesday by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement. The drop in gambling revenue was not unexpected after Gov. Phil Murphy ordered the closure of all casinos on March 16.
"As a surprise to no one during this crisis, the March revenue numbers show the dramatic impact of the closures," said James Plousis, chairman of the Casino Control Commission. "I know that, at this time, the paramount concern for all of the casino licensees in Atlantic City is the safety of their employees and customers. I share their concern."
Without brick-and-mortar casinos, it was anticipated that New Jersey gamblers would turn to online gaming and March's numbers show they clearly did. Internet gaming revenue was up 65.6% last month compared to the same period in 2019, accounting for $64.8 million of the industry's $156.7 million in total revenue.
This story is developing. Check back for more details.
