ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority board will vote on approving multiple budgets Tuesday in addition to considering funding renovations for public restrooms in the Tourism District.
Operating budgets for the CRDA, MeetAC and the Convention Center Division will all be considered by the Executive Board during Tuesday’s public meeting.
In 2019, CRDA had an operating budget of $6.7 million that included several unique allocations, such as matching grant funds for a yet-to-be started streetscape project on Tennessee Avenue, funding for 45 Class II special police officers and money to launch the Atlantic City Initiatives Project Office.
The Convention Center Division, which also oversees Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, had a budget of $9.475 million in 2019.
Meet AC, the resort’s convention and visitors bureau, received $7.8 million from CRDA last year. Both budgets are pending committee approval.
A $4.7 million public restroom renovation project is also on the agency’s agenda. The project will renovate restrooms in the CRDA-controlled Tourism District that includes the Boardwalk and Gardner’s Basin.
A rejection of bids for development on the Southeast Inlet will be voted on Tuesday “due to a change in the project scope.” No details have been released as to what changes to the project are being considered.
An application by the owner of the Showboat Hotel to subdivide multiple land parcels will be considered by CRDA, which has zoning and land-use authority in Atlantic City’s Tourism District.
