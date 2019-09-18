Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ATLANTIC CITY — Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties will not be the only agency in the future dealing with people who find themselves stranded in the resort.
The board of directors of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, CRDA, voted Tuesday to add the Volunteers of America of Delaware Valley as another agency to be involved with the traveler's assistance program.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Jewish Family Service was the only agency official designated to deal with stranded travelers prior to Tuesday.
CRDA Executive Director Matthew J. Doherty said he had been out on a ride along with the police. Doherty saw firsthand individuals in the tourist district, who were stuck once they arrived in the resort.
"They had no family, no job, no place to live," Doherty said.
CRDA is already dealing with Volunteers of America on a case-by-case basis to help these people relocate to a place where they will receive assistance, Doherty said.
The item the board approved would streamline the process and allow Volunteers of America to act quicker, Doherty said.
"They (Volunteers of America) are already helping a lot of people in this town," said James T. Plousis, chairman of the Casino Control Commission and a CDRA board member.
Life typically is a compromise between the ideal and reality. The reality of the latest effo…
Officers involved with the city's community policing efforts are aware Volunteers of America will be officially helping with the stranded population, Doherty said.
In other CRDA board news:
- Gave preliminary and final site approval with variances for the renovation and expansion of the outdoor seating area to Celebrity Corners Restaurant, Inc., 3119 Montpelier Ave.
The outdoor seating is to be located within the public right of way along the Boardwalk and Montepelier Avenue. The development proposal also included perimeter landscaping, decorative lighting and a windscreen. Celebrity Corners required variances for signage, outdoor seating and parking.
Celebrity Corners sought a variance for outdoor seating because the existing restaurant has 24 indoor seats, and the proposal is to have 52 outdoor restaurant seats. The restaurant was not permitted to have more outdoor seating than indoor seating without the variance.
The variance for the signage was due to Celebrity Corners seeking three wall signs where a maximum of two are permitted.
The applicant's lawyer was in attendance. He said the plan was to be ready by next summer. The business will be open at 6 or 7 a .m., and there is no limitation on how late the restaurant can stay open.
Ocean Club Condominiums tenants complained previously about noise, but the applicant's lawyer said a settlement had been reached with them.
- Authorized to enter into a two-year agreement with G & F Graphic Services, Inc (dba Inserts East, Inc.) in an amount not to exceed $242,892 for printing and delivery services for the Official Atlantic City Visitor Guide and Visitor Map.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.