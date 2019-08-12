ATLANTIC CITY — Casino Reinvestment Development Authority Deputy Executive Director Marshall Spevak is leaving the agency after about a year on the job, he confirmed on Monday.
He is the third of nine high level executives at CRDA to leave, following last month’s resignation of longtime legal counsel Paul Weiss and the departure of Director of Personnel Robert Gosser.
“We thank Marshall for his contributions to CRDA's mission over the past 16 months," said Executive Director Matt Doherty in a statement. "We would like to take this opportunity to wish him well in his new endeavors."
Spevak, 31, joined the CRDA job in July 2018 after getting the political appointment from Gov. Phil Murphy. He was formerly the chief of staff for Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic.
He said he is moving to a new position but cannot announced details yet. It will not be a government job, but will still involve the worlds of politics and government, Spevak said.
At CRDA the Cherry Hill resident made a salary of $150,000 and was responsible for helping Executive Director Matt Doherty, 45, fulfill CRDA's mission.
"I love Atlantic City and consider it a second home. It has so much potential," Spevak said. "Certainly I'll miss being part of the revitalization of Atlantic City."
He said a lot of the work he did on daily basis involved oversight of managing Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and the Atlantic City Convention Center.
"That was a great experience," Spevak said. "And I dealt with the esports effort going on in A.C. We made some tremendous strides putting Atlantic City on the map as a destination for these types of events."
Spevak and Doherty together attended meetings of the Atlantic City Executive Council, a group of leaders who meet regularly to tackle problems highlighted by Special Counsel Jim Johnson's Atlantic City transition report.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.