The statewide referendum to expand casino gaming outside of Atlantic City may have been soundly defeated in 2016, but the idea is still floating around in Trenton.
At the start of the new two-year legislative session last week, both the General Assembly and Senate reintroduced resolutions that support allowing casino gaming in other areas of New Jersey.
The resolutions range in scope from permitting casino gaming in specific counties in Northern New Jersey to support for the authorization of two gambling parlors outside Atlantic City.
In total, there are five resolutions filed in the Assembly and one in the Senate that would expand gaming, in some form or another, outside of Atlantic City.
There are also two proposed bills that would allow video lottery terminals at the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford, Bergen County.
The resolutions were also introduced in the previous legislative session, but none of them moved out of committee.
Assemblyman Ralph Caputo, D-Essex, who is the primary sponsor of the Assembly resolutions in addition to being a one-time casino executive in Atlantic City, said the refiled resolutions are there for lawmakers "to look at and consider in the event things change."
Caputo, who chairs the Assembly Tourism, Gaming and the Arts Committee where the resolutions were referred to, said he has no intention of moving the resolutions any time soon.
"At this point, we want to make sure Atlantic City is successful," Caputo said. "I don’t encourage (casino gaming expansion) at this point. To be perfectly honest, the timing is not good. We have to see whether or not there’s going to be the rebound that we’re looking for (in Atlantic City)."
Bill Cortese, executive director of Trenton’s Bad Bet, the lobbying group that spent more than $14 million fighting North Jersey casino expansion two years ago, said opponents of the measure will continue to monitor any efforts to permit gambling outside of Atlantic City. Trenton's Bad Bet, in conjunction with South Jersey politicians, lead the charge to defeat the 2016 referendum, which resulted in a lopsided 3-to-1 margin against expansion.
"We don't take any of this for granted and we are not making any assumptions. We know this year could be different than the last two years," Cortese said. "But, we're on our guard and we'll continue to fight this, like we have for the last four years."
Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, is a member of the tourism and gaming committee that Caputo chairs and was part of the effort in 2016 against North Jersey casinos. Mazzeo said he and other South Jersey politicians would continue to be the "first to push back against any effort," to permit gaming beyond Atlantic City.
"We don't want to see anything happen that would negatively impact the local economy," Mazzeo said. "And North Jersey casinos would certainly (have an adverse effect) on Atlantic City and the region."
Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, said he will continue to fight against casino expansion.
"Assemblyman Caputo, political insiders, and two billionaires couldn't beat me after seven rounds of public hearings and a statewide referendum and I'll whip them a second time because I’m ready to battle the special interests by once again launching the Trenton's Bad Bet ad campaign and the Stop North Jersey Casinos marketing blitz; commissioning a new study from Stockton; hosting more town hall meetings; and debating Caputo on every TV show and blog in the State so I can protect our hard-working families whose livelihoods depend on the success of Atlantic City's casinos," Brown said in a statement.
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. was also opposed to the 2016 referendum. On Tuesday, Small said his position has not changed. The mayor also said that the notion of expanding casino gaming outside of Atlantic City is one of the factors behind the effort to change the city's form of government, which is being supported by at least two men who pushed for the 2016 referendum: Resorts Casino Hotel owner Morris Bailey and former state Sen. Ray Lesniak.
"I'm consistent and I'm going to be as brutally honest as I've always been — this whole North Jersey billionaire takeover (of the city government) is about casinos in North Jersey. It was done in the dark and it's starting to come to light," Small said. "To hell with North Jersey casinos and to hell with the North Jersey takeover."
Last year, Jeff Gural, owner of the Meadowlands and one of the main proponents of expanding gaming to North Jersey, said that, for the time being, he was content with the success legalized sports betting has brought to his facility. The Meadowlands and its online/mobile partner, FanDuel, are the state's most lucrative sports betting operation. Gural added that he would not want to push for another referendum on gaming expansion unless "we know we’re going to win."
