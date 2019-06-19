ATLANTIC CITY — Firefighters ripped down some of the Sugar Factory's kitchen ceiling inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City early Wednesday morning to find and fight a fire that broke out in the ducts.
According to fire Chief Scott Evans, firefighters arrived to find smoke in the restaurant's kitchen about 5:30 a.m. The fire was in the ceiling ducts and spread from the kitchen to the roof, Evans said.
Evans said it was a difficult fire to fight because it was in a concealed space.
The fire was considered under control by 6:45 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Nikki Balles, director of public relations and community affairs for the casino, described it in an email as a small controlled kitchen fire while the restaurant was preparing to open for breakfast.
No one was injured, Balles said.
