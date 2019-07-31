A Longport woman who was a senior level executive for Caesars Entertainment Corp. has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against her former employer alleging she was retaliated against and ultimately terminated for reporting an incident about a superior and a subordinate engaging in intimate behavior at a work function.
Jocelyn Agnellini Allison, a former regional vice president of marketing for Caesars Entertainment, is seeking more than $75,000 in damages from the gaming company, according to a civil suit filed in U.S. District Court. In the suit, Agnellini Allison claimed discrimination on the basis of sex, retaliation, and a hostile work environment resulting in her eventually being fired in February 2019 after reporting to management that other employees had witnessed Kevin Ortzman, regional president of Caesars' three Atlantic City properties, and a subordinate "making out" following a work event in 2017.
A message left with Ortzman's office seeking comment was not returned. An email sent Wednesday to the attorney on record for Caesars Entertainment received no response.
Noel Stevenson, regional director of public relations for Caesars Entertainment, said the company would not comment on pending litigation.
Caesars Entertainment filed a response with the District Court on July 29 in which it denied the allegations in the complaint.
Lane Schiff, a Philadelphia-based attorney representing Agnellini-Allison, declined to comment.
The 8-page suit alleges that two employees who directly reported to Agnellini-Allison told her in May 2017 that Ortzman and the female subordinate were seen being physically intimate after a work event. Agnellini reported the incident to management "on or about May 23, 2017 and May 26, 2017." When Ortzman learned that the incident had been reported, he allegedly threatened "there will be hell to pay" if he found out who was responsible, according to the complaint.
Ortzman also serves as president of the Casino Association of New Jersey and sits on the executive board of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.
The suit claims that Caesars management "failed to take corrective and remedial action," and Agnellini-Allison was subjected to retaliation thereafter. Among the examples cited in the complaint, Agnellini-Allison was excluded from meetings and executive team thank you emails, her authority as a senior level executive was circumvented, she stopped receiving holiday gifts, one-on-one meetings were cancelled and she was treated in a "hostile and dismissive manner."
The suit further alleges that Caesars has an "underrepresentation of female employees, particularly females in high-level positions."
Last year, Caesars announced the Gender Equity Initiative, which was created to increase representation of women in leadership roles and above by 2025. Among the company’s U.S. markets, 43 percent of manager and above roles are held by women.
Agnellini-Allison's suit claims she was employed with Caesars for 21 years. The company, in its filed response, would only confirm that she was employed from 2015 to 2019.
The suit seeks a judgment against Caesars and compensatory damages for all past and future earnings, benefits and earnings capacity, emotional distress, mental anguish and humiliation as well punitive damages, court costs and attorney's fees.
Caesars Entertainment operates three casino hotels in Atlantic City — Bally's, Caesars and Harrah's Resort — and is currently finalizing a $17.3 billion sale to Eldorado Resorts, parent company of Tropicana Atlantic City.
