ATLANTIC CITY — State gaming regulators approved Caesars Entertainment Corp.'s choice for regional president who will oversee the gaming company's three Atlantic City properties.
Ronald Baumann was granted a temporary casino key employee license, with a multicasino endorsement, by the Casino Control Commission during Wednesday's public meeting.
The three-member board unanimously approved the request.
Baumann, who currently serves as general manager and senior vice president of Indiana Grand Racing & Casino in Shelbyville, Indiana, will assume the duties of regional president for Bally's Atlantic City, Caesars Atlantic City and Harrah's Resort Atlantic City.
Caesars Entertainment did not comment on the appointment.
An industry veteran who previously served as general manager of Harrah's Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack, Baumann returns to Atlantic City, where he previously held several senior leadership positions with Caesars Entertainment.
Baumann will fill the role left vacant after former regional president Kevin Ortzman and the gaming company parted ways in August. Ortzman was named in a wrongful termination suit filed in May by a former employee. Caesars filed a response to the civil lawsuit in July and denied the allegations against Ortzman and the company.
Ortzman had been president of the Casino Association of New Jersey and a member of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority executive board.
The Governor’s Office has not named a replacement for Ortzman’s seat on the CRDA. Steve Callender, senior vice president of operations for the East Region of Tropicana Atlantic City’s parent company, Eldorado Resorts Inc., was recently appointed president of the Casino Association.
Eldorado and Caesars are working on a $18.3 billion merger that would create the largest gaming operation in the United States with nearly 60 casino properties in 16 states, including four of the nine casinos in Atlantic City. The deal is still pending shareholder approval as well as permission from federal and state regulators.
In related matters, the Casino Control Commission approved a license for Jason Gregorec to serve as vice president and general manager of Tropicana. The commission granted Gregorec a temporary license in February when he filled the position vacated by Callender's promotion.
Gregorec's prior casino experience includes time in Detroit and with Tropicana’s property in Indiana.
