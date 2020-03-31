Atlantic City skyline
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

ATLANTIC CITY — State gaming regulators announced Tuesday that the scheduled release of casino profit data would be disrupted because of the new coronavirus.

The state Division of Gaming Enforcement said the 2019 fourth quarter casino profit and annual filing deadline, scheduled for Tuesday, would be pushed back until April 30.

The public data will not be released until May 7. It was originally set to be released April 7.

Gov. Phil Murphy ordered the indefinite closing of Atlantic City's nine casinos March 16. Murphy permitted online gaming in New Jersey to continue.

The industry's monthly gaming revenue figures from March are still on schedule to be publicized April 15.

The 2019 fourth quarter casino profit report will be the final data set for the first full year of nine operational properties in Atlantic City. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Ocean Casino Resort both opened June 27, 2018. 

Contact: 609-272-7222

ddanzis@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDanzis

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments