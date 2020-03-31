ATLANTIC CITY — State gaming regulators announced Tuesday that the scheduled release of casino profit data would be disrupted because of the new coronavirus.
The state Division of Gaming Enforcement said the 2019 fourth quarter casino profit and annual filing deadline, scheduled for Tuesday, would be pushed back until April 30.
The public data will not be released until May 7. It was originally set to be released April 7.
Gov. Phil Murphy ordered the indefinite closing of Atlantic City's nine casinos March 16. Murphy permitted online gaming in New Jersey to continue.
The industry's monthly gaming revenue figures from March are still on schedule to be publicized April 15.
The 2019 fourth quarter casino profit report will be the final data set for the first full year of nine operational properties in Atlantic City. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Ocean Casino Resort both opened June 27, 2018.
Bally's Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City
$424,297.06
Won Feb. 10 on Wheel of Fortune
$80,000
Won Fbb. 25 on Black & White Double Jackpot
Borgata Hotel and Casino
$85,632.20
Won Feb. 25 on Jade Wins
$51,538.21
Won Feb. 22 on MIGHTY CASH
$93,484.12
Won Feb. 20 on Lightning Cash
$60,000
Won on Feb. 6 on Super Times Pay Poker
$55,426.73
Won Feb. 15 on Mighty Cash
$168,708
Won on Feb. 3 on GhostBusters.
$100,000
Won on Feb. 2 on Triple Double Bonus Poker
Caesars Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City
$50,000
Won Feb. 16 on Quick Hit
$50,000
Won Feb. 9 on 5X 10X Quick Hit
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
$54,385.14
Won Feb. 23 on Slots: Lightning Cash - High Stakes
$50,200
Won Feb. 15 on Double Top Dollar
Harrah's Resort Atlantic City
$142,454
Won on Feb. 3 on Triple Play.
Ocean Casino Resort
$55,766.47
Won Feb. 17 on Lightening Cash
Resorts Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City
$93,532
Won on Feb. 9 on Screaming Links
Tropicana Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City
$55,262
Won on Feb. 1 on Happy Lantern
Online betting
$69,250
Won Feb. 24 on WSOP.COM
$51,180
Won Feb. 23 on BORGATACASINO.COM
$80,000
Won Feb. 23 on BORGATACASINO.COM
$147,412.78
Won Feb. 21 on GOLDENNUGGETCASINO.COM
$160,000
Won Feb. 20 on BORGATACASINO.COM
$52,677.80
Won Feb. 19 on WSOP.COM
$373,500
Won Feb. 13 on PLAYMGM.COM
$97,500
Won on Feb. 5 on playmgm.com
$99,957
Won on Feb. 5 on PLAYMGM.COM
$80,000
Won on BORGATACASINO.COM
$75,000
On Feb. 3 on mohegansuncasino.com
$800,000
Feb. 2 on Borgatacasino.com
$98,475
Won on Feb. 2 on CAEASARSCASINO.COM
$98,497
Won on Feb. 2 on caesarscasino.com
