Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ATLANTIC CITY — Gov. Phil Murphy has been confirmed as the keynote speaker for the gaming industry's largest conference outside Nevada.
Murphy will deliver the keynote address at the 24th annual East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum at Harrah's Waterfront Conference Center on April 28, the second day of the two-day forum. It will be the third consecutive year the governor has attended the conference in Atlantic City.
"Gov. Murphy is proud to present the keynote address at this conference held in one of New Jersey's premier cities and gaming hubs," said Matthew Saidel, deputy press secretary for Murphy. "Our state was the leading advocate for legalized sports betting, and for the bipartisan efforts to fight the inherently unequal prohibition against it. With the tremendous growth of revenue in gaming happening here, this industry has the potential to be not only a source of economic development and revenue, but a source of innovation and pride."
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
ATLANTIC CITY — As the Boardwalk’s two newest casinos prepare to celebrate one-year annivers…
The tradition of having former and sitting New Jersey governors offer their views to the industry dates to the first conference in 1997, when former Gov. Brendan Byrne, who signed the Casino Control Act that legalized gaming in New Jersey, addressed the event.
Murphy's predecessor, Gov. Chris Christie, did not attend ECGC during his two terms in office.
American Gaming Association President and CEO Bill Miller will deliver the State of Gaming address the morning of April 28. Miller delivered the morning keynote at last year's event, less than six months after taking the helm of the country's largest industry lobbying group.
This year's conference will also feature a lifetime achievement award. Timothy Wilmott, the recently retired CEO and president of Penn National Gaming, will be the third recipient of a lifetime award at ECGC, the other two being the late Dennis Gomes and Paul Rubeli, then president and CEO of Aztar Corp.
"Tim Wilmott, whose career in gaming dates back more than a quarter-century, is widely respected as an industry leader who has led Penn National’s extraordinary growth, and who has focused on building trust with regulators, with his staff and with the communities in which Penn operators," ECGC co-founders Lloyd D. Levenson and Michael Pollock said in a statement.
I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.