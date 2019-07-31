Esports

Collegiate Starleague held its first esports tournament in Atlantic City in Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on April 28.

 AVALON ZOPPO Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — The Ultimate Gaming Championship's Halo Classic is moving from Bally's Atlantic City to the Adrian Phillips Ballroom in Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall to accommodate an increase in the number of participants.

The esports tournament, presented by UGC, Caesars Entertainment and INGAME Esports, is scheduled for Sept. 6-8. 

The event is the third co-organized or co-sponsored by INGAME, which has a public-private partnership with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

Anthony Gaud, INGAME president and co-founder, said the company was excited to be back at Boardwalk Hall.

"There are very few venues that have that kind of grandiosity," Gaud said of Boardwalk Hall. "It's one of those venues that we really feel the more that we use it for events, the more that Atlantic City and the Hall become known for these things."

Atlantic City is becoming an esports destination. In April, Boardwalk Hall hosted the 10th annual Collegiate StarLeague Grand Finals for collegiate competitive gamers.

According to the UGC, the Halo Classic offers a chance for old-school players of the Xbox video game series and newcomers to compete at a high level.

The “Halo 3” 4 vs. 4 tournament will feature a double-elimination bracket and a $50,000 prize for the winning pool.

Tickets are on sale at ugcevents.gg/haloclassic.

Salena LeDonne contributed to this report.

Staff Writer

I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.

