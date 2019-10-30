ATLANTIC CITY — Employees of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino raised more than $32,000 for breast cancer awareness and research in October.

As part of its Pinktober campaign, Hard Rock donated the funds to the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. Of the $32,434 donated, nearly $21,000 was raised by team member contributions, including voluntary payroll deductions, sales of t-shirts and pins, and soliciting donations from friends and family as part of a breast cancer walk in Ocean City earlier in the month.

"Our team members especially have taken their contributions to the next level this year continually devoting their time and commitment to supporting our community efforts," said Joe Lupo, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is the largest network of breast cancer events in the nation. The ACS invests in research and supports patients by providing free transportation to treatment, free lodging and a live 24/7 helpline. They also have an education and prevention program that helps people reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early when it may be easier to treat.

Hard Rock has been supporting Pinktober for nearly two decades. The Atlantic City property had food and beverage specials, a concert series, spa deals and sold pink merchandise to guests visiting the resort.

"We sincerely could not be more proud of our team members and guests who came together collectively to make a significant contribution and commitment to American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer," Lupo said.

Every Thursday during the month of October, Hard Rock team members were allowed to wear pink shirts to show support for breast cancer awareness. Housekeeping employees, who could not wear the t-shirts, were instead permitted to wear handmade pink ribbon pins.

October is national breast cancer awareness month.

