ATLANTIC CITY — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino celebrated its one-year anniversary by staying true to the hospitality company’s motto of “Love all, serve all.”
The casino hotel donated $200,000 to five local organizations during a press conference in the lobby Friday afternoon. The Atlantic City Rescue Mission, Atlantic City Police Foundation, Avanzar, Turning Point Day Center and Covenant House each received a $40,000 donation.
The organizations were initially presented oversized novelty checks shaped like guitars for $20,000 apiece.
But, Hard Rock International Chairman and CEO Jim Allen said he and the property’s owners – Joseph Jingoli, Michael Jingoli and Jack Morris – were going to double the contribution.
“I think it truly demonstrates that not just Hard Rock, but us, as individuals, truly care and want to give back to the community,” Allen said.
Allen, the Jingolis and Morris are all from New Jersey. With major financial backing from the Seminole Tribe of Florida, the businessmen spent more than $500 million transforming the former Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort into Hard Rock.
“Hopefully, we can fulfill all of what you think this property and what Atlantic City should be about,” Morris said.
Since officially opening on June 27, 2018, Hard Rock has generated over $300 million in gaming revenue, according to Joe Lupo, president of the Atlantic City property. Additionally, the property has welcomed 3.6 million visitors and more than 500,000 guests have attended concerts, he said.
“We’ve had a very successful first year,” Lupo said, touting the property’s emergence as a significant addition to the Atlantic City market.
Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. presented the property with a proclamation on behalf of the city and declared June 28 as "Hard Rock Day" in Atlantic City.
This story is developing. Check back for more details.
