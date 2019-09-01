ATLANTIC CITY — One lucky winner will become a millionaire Sunday as part of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's one-year anniversary celebration.
The casino will select one guaranteed winner at 5 p.m. inside Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.
Customers earned entries all summer playing table games and slots, either online or at the casino.
The property, along with Ocean Casino Resort, opened June 27, 2018 after a more than $500 million renovation of the former Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort. In its first year, Hard Rock generated more than $320 million in gaming revenue, hosted 450,000 concert attendees, had 3.6 million visitors and accommodated nearly 1.2 million hotel guests, according to a press release.
Hard Rock is the second-largest casino employer in Atlantic City — Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa has nearly 6,000 team members — with more than 3,950 employees, 945 of which are city residents.
"People, product and service is what sets us apart and allows us to showcase a unique resort destination, along with our team members who are truly the backbone of our operation," said Joe Lupo, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. "We are extremely proud of how far the property has come in a short period of time and look forward to continuing to take a competitive approach with a priority on success and leadership in Atlantic City."
