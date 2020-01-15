ATLANTIC CITY — Sharon Anne Harrington was selected to serve as vice chair of the Casino Control Commission for the upcoming year.
Harrington, 65, of Bradley Beach, will serve as vice chair of the three-member commission for the eighth time in 10 years. Following Wednesday's appointment, Harrington said it was a "great privilege" to have been selected.
Commissioner Alisa Cooper served as vice chair in 2019.
Commissioners serve staggered, five-year terms and are appointed by the governor with the consent of the state Senate.
Both Harrington and Cooper are holdovers, with their respective terms having expired in 2018 and 2019. Each earns an annual salary of $125,000 for the full-time position.
Harrington was first appointed to the commission in 2009 and reappointed in 2013. She is ineligible to serve another term.
The commission's size and responsibilities have been reduced in recent years, including a legislative overhaul in 2011 that shifted a significant portion of the casino industry's regulatory oversight to the Division of Gaming Enforcement. The same legislation reduced the number of commission members from five to three.
Prior to 2011, Casino Control Commission members could only serve 120 days past the expiration date of their appointed terms.
The Casino Control Commission is primarily responsible for licensing matters.
