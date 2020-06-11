ATLANTIC CITY — Trump Plaza is expected to be torn down by the end of 2021.
Carl Icahn, the owner of the building, has submitted a plan to tear down the former casino, Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced Thursday at a news conference.
Under the plan, both towers will be torn down, Small said, adding that Rainforest Cafe will remain.
In April, a Superior Court judge ordered IEP AC Plaza LLC, a subsidiary of billionaire hedge fund manager Icahn’s real estate empire, to present a demolition plan for the building within 45 days.
The city filed suit March 12 against the building’s owner seeking the immediate demolition or “wrapping” of the 36-year-old structure after officials deemed it a risk to public safety.
On the same day city officials held a news conference announcing the legal action, representatives for Icahn Enterprises LP said plans to bring the building down were already being executed. IEP retained a demolition project manager and estimated the building could be down within two years, according to court documents.
Donald Trump
Donald Trump watches the topping-off ceremony for the Trump Plaza Hotel Casino, Atlantic City, March 20, 1987. At left is then mayor James Usry and at right Stephen Hyde, President of the Plaza.
The Press of Atlantic City
DONALD TRUMP (LEFT), AND GOV. TOM KEAN (RIGHT) AT THE HARRAH'S TRUMP PLAZA OPENING MAY 27, 1984
The new Fifth Avenue Slots at Trump Plaza.
Tyson fight
Former Press of Atlantic City reporter Rick Murray, center, reacts to seeing JAck Nicholson and Kirk Douglas up close as they shake hands during a pre-fight party for the Mike Tyson VS Larry Holmes boxing match at Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, January 1988
greco chaloupka
Trump Plaza Hotel Casino outdoor rooftop activities, Lois Greco and Donna Chaloupka of Bethpage Long Island play shuffleboard.
Trump Plaza Hotel Casino outdoor rooftop activities: sunbathing.
Robinson
Smokey Robinson
Dayne
Taylor Dayne comes to Resorts on Dec. 31.
HALL&OATES.18503
hall&oates Fri. 9/4/98 Darryl Hall and John Oates perform at Trump Plaza. Darryl Hall
vera coking
Vera Coking gives the victory sign outside her home on Columbia Ave., in Atlantic City, adjacent to the Trump Plaza, after winning her legal battle with Donald Trump Monday 7/20/98, allowing her to save her home.
WILLIAMS
Vanessa Williams perform Friday night Nov 13, 1998 at Trump Plaza in Atlantic City
SNOW.23720
Trump Plaza sign read Season Greeting to the people walking along Atlantic Ave in Atlantic City Thursday Dec, 24 1998 Christmas Eve
Couric
Today Show host, Katie Couric, reaches through the rail to greet fans in front of Trump Plaza. Thurs. 7/15/99
TODAY.33794
The crowd that was on the boardwalk in front of Trump Plaza to watch the Today Show goes nuts with waves and signs during the broadcast Thurs. 7/15/99
LOCAL 54.36792
Cheryl Dawson and Andrew Jusino, both casino workers from Atlantic City, shout to cars as they stand with other members of Local 54 in front of Trump Plaza, on Pacific Avenue, in Atlantic City, Thursday afternoon, 9/16/99, despite windy, rainy conditions of Hurricane Floyd. These twenty-some members were some of the only pickets visible Thursday.
SALE.38145
Miguelina Lopez and Luis Matos, both of Atlantic City, wheel two television sets out of the lobby of the former Trump WorldÕs Fair at Trump Plaza, in Atlantic City, during the liquidation sale Thursday 10/14/99. TVÕs sold for $160 and were one of the hotter items for sale for the hundreds that turned out for the first day of the month-long sale.
SALE.38152
Hundreds of people who stood in line walk through items for sale at the former Trump WorldÕs Fair at Trump Plaza, in Atlantic City, during the liquidation sale Thursday 10/14/99, buying everything from curtains and tvÕs to the kitchen sinks and beds.
BAYWATCH.49571
Olivia Reynolds, 37 of Atlantic City show she have what it takes to be a Baywatch girl during The Baywatch Search competition on the beach at Trump Plaza, in Atlantic City. The winners will appear on "Baywatch Hawaii."
WORLDSFAIR.40852
Demolition begins at the Trump WorldÕs Fair hotel and casino, Monday 12/13/99. Trump Plaza is seen at left.
CASINOLIFE.47809
Trump Plaza nickel slot lounge in the casino's East Tower: Thursday, July 6, 2000 A large "Nickel Slots" sign hanging over the escalators entering the slot lounge.
CASINO.49831
Security guard Doreen Evans work on the casino floor at Trump Plaza Friday, Sept, 1, 2000. Story about people who have gotten their jobs through the Atlantic city first job Readiness Program.
OCEANS11.55885
Joe Scuccimarri, of Williamstown, talks with Jocinda Witherspoon, of Pleasantville, both extras in the movie, as they wait for their scene for the movie OceanÕs 11, being filmed at the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, in Atlantic City Tuesday morning, 2/13/01.
HARKNESS.57698
Harkness Matt Harkness, new chief operating officer of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, Thursday, Mar. 22, 2001. — Matthew Harkness
CELEBRATE1.61666
The Nasty Angel, top, gets Fantasia in a hold during one of the wrestling matches held on the beach in front of Trump Plaza for BeachFest. Sat. 6/16/01
WARNERBROS.68362
Cartoon star Bugs Bunny is dismantled at the recently closed Warner Bros. Studio Store at Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, Thursday 11/1/01, and will be returned to the company's studio. Officials announced that all company-owned stores nationwide will be closed as part of a belt-tightening effort following the $106 billion merger between AOL and Time Warner last January. Bugs, and Daffy Duck, were cut apart and brought down in sections.
OCEAN.70362
Mon. 12/10/01 Extras used in the film ÒOcean's 11Ó -- Lou Marchisani (left) and Anthony Martinelli, a pit boss at the Trump Plaza. Martinelli was lucky enough to survive the cutting room floor and made it onto the big screen.
STOCK_PLAZA.76698
Exterior of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City, for stock Tuesday 2/26/02.
SNOW
The horse and buggy statues near the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino parking garage, off the snow covered Pacific Avenue, in Atlantic City, Tuesday 2/18/03.
BUSTRIP
Pete Gaspero, of Margate, and Ann Scavetti, of Ventnor, walk through the pedestrian walkway heading for the casino at Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, in Atlantic City, while on a casino bus trip that left from Ventnor earlier that day, Tuesday 10/15/02, for story about a group of people in Ventnor who pile into a bus and take a long excursion to Atlantic City. These people are all locals who take the bus to the casino rather than drive. Lifestyle enterprise story.
ACTHEME
The new marketing theme for Atlantic City, "Always Turned On," is displayed on the large video sign at Trump Plaza Hotel and Resort, off Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, after it was unveiled at a press conference at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Thursday 10/16/03.
Missa Parade
Miss Alaska Christina Reasner drives by Trump Plaza during the Miss America Parade in Atlantic City, Friday, Sep. 17, 2004. (Michael Ein, Press of Atlantic City)
trump plaza
Tues. 4/5/05 Exterior of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino for file and for story on the end of the Trump bankruptcy process. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
TRUMPPROPERTIES
Trump Plaza is trying to acquire Sabatini's restaurant and the adjacent cash-for-gold shop Golden Island for a casino expansion project Tuesday, Oct 11, 2005. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
ATS Beach Bars
Beach Boys perform at Trump Plaza Beach Bar in Atlantic City, Friday, May 26, 2006. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
freestyle motorcross
Jeff 'Full Tilt' Tilton performs jumps for the crowd. Sat. 8/4/06 Motorcross stunt riders perform on the beach in front of Trump Plaza Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
OXYGEN
Jackie Ceresini (R) 19 of Hammonton NJ behind the counter of the Oxygen Bar located in the Beach Bar at Trump Plaza in Atlantic City NJ on Saturday August 5, 2006.
Cotillion
On November 23, 2007 The National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc. Iona Chapter held their 54th Annual Debutante Cotillion at the Trump Plaza Imperial Ballroom. Debutante Lisa Green, of Pleasantville, performs in one of the choreographed dances of the evening.
Blackjack Tourney
Contestants competing at the free Black Jack tournament held on the casino floor at Trump Plaza Hotel Casino in Atlantic City on Wednesday Jan 16, 2008.
hotdogcontest
Brian Smallwood of Smithville (right) clowns during the contest. Sunday August 17 2008 Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest at the Trump Plaza Beach Bar in Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
trump casinos
Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, in Atlantic City. Casino Control Commission votes on a restucturing plan that will allow the three Trump casinos to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy under new ownership. .Wednesday, July, 14, 2010 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
No AC
Mark Juliano, Trump Entertainment resort chief executive speak to the media during a press conference in front of Trump Plaza casino on the boardwalk Friday, July 16, 2010. Follow up to no air conditioning in two casinos and the pier will look at the customers' discomfort and inconvenience, the financial impact on the affected properties and the technical work being done to address the problem.
No AC folo
An empty casino floor at Trump Plaza in Atlantic City as Trump Plaza remains closed do to no air conditioning. Trump Plaza ,Caesars Casino Hotel the Pier at Caesars and Boardwalk Hall are without air conditioning due to a water main break. . . Saturday July, 17 2010.
No AC folo
An empty casino floor at Trump Plaza in Atlantic City as Trump Plaza remains closed do to no air conditioning. Trump Plaza ,Caesars Casino Hotel the Pier at Caesars and Boardwalk Hall are without air conditioning due to a water main break. . . Saturday July, 17 2010.
sandy prep
As of 3:00 PM, the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, in Atlantic City, was boarded up, sand bagged at the entrances and closed for business. Area residents prepare for Hurricane Sandy. Sunday October, 28, 2012( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
trump plaza
Dealer Cynthia Consalvo, of Margate, right, watches players Brandon Austin, of Newark, DE, left, and John Caffrey, of Bedminster, NJ, play at the new lower limit roulette table,Tuesday Oct. 18, 2011, at Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, where the minimum buy in was $5, with 50 cent incremental bets. (The Press of Atlantic City/Staff Photo by Michael Ein)
AC Casino closing
Monday August 25 2014 Atlantic City casino scheduled for closing — Trump Plaza. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
COKING HOME
The Coking home (left) sits alone in the center of casino property. Monday September 23 2013 The home Vera Coking refused to sell to Donald Trump adjacent from the Trump Plaza in Atlantic City is up for sale at a drastic reduction from its $5 million asking price in 2011. Now it's $995,000. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Trump Plaza
Trump Plaza Casino Hotel, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2014
PLAZA CLOSING
A security manager prepares to post closed signs on the entrance at Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, Tuesday Sept. 16, 2014, in Atlantic City.
PLAZA CLOSING
Exterior view of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, Tuesday Sept. 16, 2014, in Atlantic City. The business is now closed.
Plaza Closes
a casino floor view at Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, Monday Sept. 16, 2014, in Atlantic City. The business will close at 6am Tuesday.
Plaz Closing
A security manager posts a closed sign on the entrance at Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, Tuesday Sept. 16, 2014, in Atlantic City.
PLAZA CLOSING
Signage at Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino indicating a closed section is pictured, Tuesday Sept. 16, 2014, in Atlantic City.
Trump Letters
From left, Steven Nordaby, of Mays Landing, removes the letters from the Trump Plaza sign off the Boardwalk, in Atlantic City, Monday, Oct. 6, 2014.
Trump Letters
From left, Steven Nordaby, of Mays Landing, Tony Demidio, of Galloway, and Jim Willimas, of Frianklinville, remove the letters from the Trump Plaza sign off Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic Cit,, Monday, Oct. 6, 2014. Williams helped attach the letters to the sign in 1993.
Trump Letters
Jim Williams, of Frianklinville removes the letters from the Trump Plaza sign off the Boardwalk, in Atlantic City, Monday, Oct. 6, 2014. Williams helped attach the letters to the sign in 1993.
Trump Letters
Slot machines are removed from the Trump Plaza and lined up near the entrance to the closed casino, in Atlantic City, Monday, Oct. 6, 2014.
Trump Letters
Carl Icahn’s companies have open tax appeals on both the former Trump Plaza and Trump Taj Mahal properties for tax years 2014 through 2017. He also has appealed Tropicana Atlantic City’s assessment for 2015 and 2016.
Coking House
A few walls and rubble are all that remain following the demolition of the boarding house once owned by Vera Coking, Thursday Nov. 20, 2014, adjacent to the former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. Coking, an elderly widow, made headlines for decades in her legendary fight to keep Bob Guccione and then Donald Trump from snatching her property at 127 S. Columbia Place for their casino projects.
Coking House
Demolition of the boarding house once owned by Vera Coking begins, Thursday Nov. 20, 2014, adjacent to the former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. Coking, an elderly widow, made headlines for decades in her legendary fight to keep Bob Guccione and then Donald Trump from snatching her property at 127 S. Columbia Place for their casino projects.
Dark Casinos
People pass the closed Trump Plaza casino on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Monday April 20 2015 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Trump Sign covered
Workers applied coverings over the outline of the Trump Plaza sign on the former Atlantic City casino, Thursday July 14. 2016, reportedly after Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump complained. Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton campaigned on the Boardwalk where the sign's outline was visible last week. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Trump Plaza to be razed
Tearing down Trump Plaza would be expensive, but experts
say maintaining it also requires money to avoid structural issues.
Trump Plaza to be razed
The shuttered Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, pictured Monday Feb. 27, 2017, is expected to be torn down over the next couple of years.
Trump Plaza to be razed
The shuttered Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, pictured Monday Feb. 27, 2017, is expected to be torn down over the next couple of years.
Trump Plaza to be razed
The shuttered Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, pictured Monday Feb. 27, 2017, is expected to be torn down over the next couple of years.
Trump Plaza to be razed
Set tables remain at EVO restaurant inside the shuttered Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, pictured Monday Feb. 27, 2017. The former casino hotel is expected to be torn down over the next couple of years.
Trump Plaza to be razed
Set tables remain at EVO restaurant inside the shuttered Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, pictured Monday Feb. 27, 2017. The former casino hotel is expected to be torn down over the next couple of years.
Plaza damage
Close-up looks at the damage to the exterior of the former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino from Friday's nor'easter storm.
