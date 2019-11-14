Jim Johnson, former special counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy for the Atlantic City transition, will testify for a review of existing casino regulations to a state Assembly committee Thursday.
Johnson, who was appointed New York City corporate counsel Oct. 31, will appear before the Assembly Tourism, Gaming and the Arts Committee. He will be joined by Catherine Brennan, deputy treasurer of the state Department of the Treasury, and William Irving of Rutgers University’s Economic Advisory Service.
His testimony will "address steps being taken to ensure the casino industry is healthy and positively contributing to Atlantic City’s and the region’s community and economy," according to a press release from the state Department of Community Affairs, the agency with direct oversight of Atlantic City.
Thursday's testimony will be Johnson's second appearance in front of the state Legislature in regards to casino gaming regulations. In June, he testified before a state Senate committee that a review of existing casino regulations, specifically as they relate to the number of licenses issued and overall market capacity, may be needed to ensure the long-term stability of the industry in Atlantic City.
Johnson told the Senate committee the state's efforts in Atlantic City to stabilize the resort's finances and improve the quality of life for residents could be undermined if the casino industry were to experience setbacks similar to those between 2014 and 2016, when five properties closed. The closings resulted in the loss of nearly 8,000 jobs and contributed to the region having one of the highest foreclosure rates in the country, he said.
Increased competition from nearby gaming jurisdictions — including Pennsylvania, Delaware and New York — cut into Atlantic City casino revenues beginning in 2007, and the industry spent nearly a decade attempting to recover. With gaming expansion in nearby states unlikely to stop, Johnson and others are concerned that any attempt to expand Atlantic City's market could have unintended negative consequences.
Irving will present a study on the risks facing New Jersey’s casinos.
Atlantic City has nine operational casino hotel properties after Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Ocean Casino Resort reopened shuttered Boardwalk gaming halls last summer. Total gaming revenue has increased each month since the opening of the new casinos, but gross operating profits — widely considered measure of profitability for the industry — from the existing properties have suffered because of marketing and promotional allowances needed in order to compete in the market.
The Press of Atlantic City will be reporting on Jim Johnson's testimony from Trenton. Check back for details.
