State lawmakers are considering lifting the ban on owners of sports teams from accepting legal wagers at permitted sports betting facilities, which would allow the Golden Nugget Atlantic City casino to begin taking action on professional basketball.
A bill introduced Monday would permit an owner to place or accept wagers on an event in which other member teams participate but the owner’s team does not. Golden Nugget Atlantic City is owned by billionaire Tilman Fertitta, who also owns the NBA’s Houston Rockets.
As a result of language in the New Jersey sports betting legislation signed into law last year, Golden Nugget is prohibited from accepting legal wagers on any NBA game because of Fertitta’s stake in the Rockets.
The bill would allow Golden Nugget and its online partner, BetAmerica, to take sports wagers on any NBA game that does not include the Rockets.
The Assembly Appropriations Committee held a hearing on the legislation Tuesday. A companion bill has been introduced in the Senate and referred to the State Government, Wagering, Tourism & Historic Preservation Committee.
In Nevada, Fertitta’s Golden Nugget casino is prohibited from accepting bets on games that involve the Rockets.
