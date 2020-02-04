ATLANTIC CITY — Top casino executives from eight regional and local gaming operators will address a wide array of topics, including the future of mobile sports betting and land-based expansion, at this year's East Coast Gaming Congress & NextGen Forum.
The list of featured keynote speakers includes: Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming; Thomas Reeg, CEO of Eldorado Resorts; Mario Kontomerkos, CEO of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment; David Cordish, CEO of The Cordish Companies; Greg Carlin, CEO of Rush Street Gaming; Jay Dorris, president and CEO of Wind Creek Casino and Hotel; Holly Gagnon, CEO of Seneca Gaming; and, George Papanier, president and CEO of Twin River Worldwide Holdings.
"Those who will create the future of gaming are best positioned to help us understand that future, and we are honored to offer such an array of visionaries," said Michael Pollock, managing director of Spectrum Gaming Group and conference co-founder.
Gov. Phil Murphy will address the conference for the third consecutive year. Bill Miller, president of the American Gaming Association, the industry's largest lobbying organization, is also scheduled to deliver a keynote speech for the second year.
"This conference rests on the principle of having leaders speak to an audience of leaders, and we will again abide by that principle," said Lloyd D. Levenson, CEO of the Cooper Levenson law firm and conference co-founder.
East Coast Gaming Congress is the largest industry conference outside of Nevada and, now in its 24th year, is the second oldest in the country.
The two-day conference will take place April 27-28 at Harrah's Waterfront Conference Center.
For only the third time in the conference's history, a lifetime achievement award will be given to retired Penn National Gaming CEO Tim Wilmott.
