LIVE UPDATES: Atlantic City casinos reopen Thursday after COVID-19 shutdown

After almost four months, several of Atlantic City’s shuttered casinos, closed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, are reopening Thursday morning.

Golden Nugget Atlantic City and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City are both scheduled to open at 6 a.m. Ocean Casino Resort, Tropicana Atlantic City and Resorts Atlantic City are scheduled to open at 8 a.m. Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, Bally’s Atlantic City and Caesars Atlantic City are all scheduled to open at 10 a.m.

Follow Staff Writer David Danzis on Twitter @ACPressDanzis for updates. 

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, set to open July 6, walked back on their opening plans Monday after Gov. Phil Murphy announced that indoor dining, set to resume at limited capacities Thursday, would be indefinitely suspended.

Murphy said casinos could reopen at 25% capacity starting July 2. The casinos closed March 16.

What time are Atlantic City's casinos reopening?

