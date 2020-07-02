LIVE UPDATES: Atlantic City casinos reopen Thursday after COVID-19 shutdown

After almost four months, several of Atlantic City’s shuttered casinos, closed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, are reopening Thursday morning.
Golden Nugget Atlantic City and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City are both scheduled to open at 6 a.m. Ocean Casino Resort, Tropicana Atlantic City and Resorts Atlantic City are scheduled to open at 8 a.m. Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, Bally’s Atlantic City and Caesars Atlantic City are all scheduled to open at 10 a.m.
Follow Staff Writer David Danzis on Twitter @ACPressDanzis for updates.
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, set to open July 6, walked back on their opening plans Monday after Gov. Phil Murphy announced that indoor dining, set to resume at limited capacities Thursday, would be indefinitely suspended.
Murphy said casinos could reopen at 25% capacity starting July 2. The casinos closed March 16.
What time are Atlantic City's casinos reopening?
BALLY'S ATLANTIC CITY
Opening to the public: Friday time to be announced.
Capacity of the gaming floor: 7,855
Capacity at 25%: 1,963
BORGATA HOTEL,CASINO & SPA
OPENING: Borgata announced on Monday that it will remain closed until further notice.
Capacity of gaming floor: 10,189
Capacity at 25%: 2,547
CAESARS ATLANTIC CITY
Opening: Friday time to be announced
Total capacity of gaming floor: 12,987
Capacity at 25%: 3,246
GOLDEN NUGGET ATLANTIC CITY
Opening to the public: Thursday at 6:01 a.m.
Capacity of gaming floor: 7,100
Capacity at 25%: 1,775
HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO ATLANTIC CITY
Opening to the public: has not been announced
Capacity of the gaming floor: 12,000
Capacity at 25%: 3,000
HARRAH'S RESORT ATLANTIC CITY
Opening to the public: Friday time to be announced
Capacity of gaming floor: 14,716
Capacity at 25%: 3,679
OCEAN CASINO RESORT
Opening to the public: Thursday at 8 a.m.
What amenities are available: BOARD WOK, DISTRICT GRILL, CAFÉ 500, FROSE COFFEE BAR, LOBBY BREW, HARPER’S, PIT BOSS, ROCCO’S ITALIAN KITCHEN, SEASIDE DELI, SCOOPS, SIMPLY SALADS, THE GRIND, ZHEN BANG AND WAHLBURGERS. Outdoor bar areas located in the O2 area adjacent to the Hotel Lobby, Sky Garden, Pool Areas, and Boardwalk Brow will be open.
Capacity of gaming floor: 14,069
Capacity at 25%: 3,517
RESORTS ATLANTIC CITY
Opening to the public: Thursday at 8 a.m.
What amenities are available: Outdoor dining and beverage options include LandShark Bar & Grill, Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville, Eastwind, and Wet Willies.
Capacity of the gaming floor: 7,478
Capacity at 25%: 1,869
TROPICANA ATLANTIC CITY
Opening to public: Thursday at 8 a.m.
Capacity of the gaming floor: 13,491
Capacity at 25%: 3,372
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.