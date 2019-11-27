People convicted of low-level drug offenses who successfully complete the state's Recovery Court program are one step closer to being able to hold upper-level positions in Atlantic City casinos.

The state Assembly passed legislation Monday that would allow the Casino Control Commission to issue casino key employee licenses and the Division of Gaming Enforcement to issue casino employee registration to anyone who has been discharged from drug court. 

The bill, A5817, was introduced Nov. 7 and cleared both the Law and Public Safety and Appropriations committees before being passed by the full Assembly 64-8-1.

Under current law, people who have been convicted of drug offenses are not eligible to apply for casino employee licenses.

"Substance abuse can lead to a vicious circle," said Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, one of the bill's primary sponsors. "With a drug conviction on their record, it can be difficult for a person to find gainful employment to try to better their lives. To break this cycle, we’ll need to provide more viable opportunities for those recovering from substance abuse to become productive members of their communities."

Casino key employee jobs include managers of hotel operations, human resources, entertainment or food and beverages, directors of security, surveillance or marketing, and gaming floor supervisors.

The bill is being reviewed by the Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism & Historic Preservation Committee.

New Jersey drug courts, referred to as recovery courts in the Atlantic and Cape May county vicinage, are an alternative to incarceration that allow people convicted of specific drug-related crimes to complete substance use rehabilitation. 

Under the new legislation, people convicted of possession, distribution or manufacturing of minor amounts of a controlled dangerous substance who complete drug court will no longer be disqualified from obtaining a casino key employee license.

"Sustained employment can help a person in recovery rebuild their lives," said Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, who also sponsored the bill. "Atlantic City’s revitalization continues to bring more jobs and businesses to the area, including two new casinos. People who have overcome their addiction deserve a chance to find gainful employment, and there are so many options right here in Atlantic County."

Contact: 609-272-7222

ddanzis@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDanzis

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments