People convicted of low-level drug offenses who successfully complete the state's Recovery Court program are one step closer to being able to hold upper-level positions in Atlantic City casinos.
The state Assembly passed legislation Monday that would allow the Casino Control Commission to issue casino key employee licenses and the Division of Gaming Enforcement to issue casino employee registration to anyone who has been discharged from drug court.
The bill,
A5817, was introduced Nov. 7 and cleared both the Law and Public Safety and Appropriations committees before being passed by the full Assembly 64-8-1.
Under current law, people who have been convicted of drug offenses are not eligible to apply for casino employee licenses.
"Substance abuse can lead to a vicious circle," said Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, one of the bill's primary sponsors. "With a drug conviction on their record, it can be difficult for a person to find gainful employment to try to better their lives. To break this cycle, we’ll need to provide more viable opportunities for those recovering from substance abuse to become productive members of their communities."
Casino key employee jobs include managers of hotel operations, human resources, entertainment or food and beverages, directors of security, surveillance or marketing, and gaming floor supervisors.
The bill is being reviewed by the Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism & Historic Preservation Committee.
New Jersey drug courts, referred to as recovery courts in the Atlantic and Cape May county vicinage, are an alternative to incarceration that allow people convicted of specific drug-related crimes to complete substance use rehabilitation.
Under the new legislation, people convicted of possession, distribution or manufacturing of minor amounts of a controlled dangerous substance who complete drug court will no longer be disqualified from obtaining a casino key employee license.
"Sustained employment can help a person in recovery rebuild their lives," said Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, who also sponsored the bill. "Atlantic City’s revitalization continues to bring more jobs and businesses to the area, including two new casinos. People who have overcome their addiction deserve a chance to find gainful employment, and there are so many options right here in Atlantic County."
Dancing Under the Atlantic City Stars
Julia Fanelli, of Somers Point, and Ron Curio, of Ventnor, compete Saturday during Dancing Under the Atlantic City Stars at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
