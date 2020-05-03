While the longterm effects of COVD-19 remain uncertain, the short-term effects are obviously devastating, including a major shakeup at MGM Resorts International that has ramifications at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, including a new property president.
Out is Chief Operating Officer and President Marcus Glover, who took the reins of the most successful casino in Atlantic City shortly after MGM fully acquired Borgata in 2016.
In as president is Melonie Johnson, who moves to Atlantic City from her former position as president and COO of MGM National Harbor in Maryland.
Johnson, an industry veteran who has worked with MGM since 2015, helmed the $1.4 billion National Harbor since November 2017, taking over there about a year after its opening. She formerly served as president and COO of Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica, Mississippi, and has served in executive positions for Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in West Virginia, Hollywood Casino Aurora in Illinois, and Caesars Entertainment Corporation. Her move to Borgata is subject to New Jersey licensing.
Borgata also confirmed that Hugh Turner, former vice president of finance for the property since it opened, has been promoted to chief financial officer. Turner was instrumental in Borgata’s opening and success. Prior to his nearly 18 years at Borgata, he served as director of finance at various properties, including Harrah’s New Orleans and Harrah’s St. Louis casinos.
Borgata nor MGM would comment on any of the moves, only confirming that property leadership has changed, acknowledging Johnson’s and Turner’s new roles in the company.
The moves were part of a senior leadership shift across the country and an overall restructuring at MGM related to longtime CEO Jim Murren stepping down last month and replaced by William Hornbuckle, who is looking to cut costs.
The company is regrouping properties under single leadership, consolidating executives to run multiple properties. Atlantic City is grouped in the “Mid-Atlantic” list of MGM properties with National Harbor, but both properties are retaining their own president and CFO.
“I think this could have happened even without COVID,” says Roger Gros, publisher of the gaming magazine Global Gaming Business. “Before, most of the MGM properties basically ran themselves, but now it looks like they are grouping alike properties together. Bellagio is with Park, the Luxor and Mandalay projects are all together, and so on. We’ve seen things like this before in the industry where key executives would manage four or five properties with a GM on site. But this is very radical. They are definitely reshuffling top management to save money.”
The move reduces the number of resort presidents and other key positions. Under the changes, five presidents will have leadership over MGM’s 12 Las Vegas Strip casinos and five presidents will lead eight MGM properties in seven states.
Gros said no one should look at the Atlantic City moves as anything but as being a cog in a big wheel.
“Borgata is the No. 1 property by twice any other property in Atlantic City, and this is no reflection on Atlantic City in any way,” he said. “But the new chairman is looking for stability across the country so when they come back, they come back with pretty good numbers.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.