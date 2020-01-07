ATLANTIC CITY — Gov. Phil Murphy has been confirmed as the keynote speaker for the gaming industry's largest conference outside the state of Nevada.
Murphy will deliver the keynote address at the 24th annual East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum at Harrah's Waterfront Conference Center on April 28. It will be be the third consecutive year the governor has attended ECGC in Atlantic City.
"Governor Murphy is proud to present the keynote address at this conference held in one of New Jersey's premier cities and gaming hubs," said Matthew Saidel, deputy press secretary for Murphy. "Our state was the leading advocate for legalized sports betting, and for the bipartisan efforts to fight the inherently unequal prohibition against it. With the tremendous growth of revenue in gaming happening here, this industry has the potential to be not only a source of economic development and revenue, but a source of innovation and pride."
The tradition of having former and sitting New Jersey governors offer their views to the industry dates back to the first conference in 1997 when former Gov. Brendan Byrne, who signed the Casino Control Act that legalized gaming in New Jersey, addressed the event. Murphy will offer his "essential views on the future of sports betting and other issues that are critical to the entire gaming industry," according to a press release.
Murphy's predecessor, Gov. Chris Christie, did not attend ECGC during his two terms in office.
American Gaming Association President and CEO Bill Miller will also be returning to ECGC to deliver the State of Gaming address on the morning of April 28. Miller delivered the morning keynote at last year's event, less than six months after taking the helm of the country's largest industry lobbying group.
This year's ECGC will also feature a lifetime achievement award. Timothy Wilmott, the recently retired CEO and president of Penn National Gaming Inc., will be the third recipient of a lifetime award at ECGC, the other two being the late Dennis Gomes and Paul Rubeli, then president and CEO of Aztar Corp.
"Tim Wilmott, whose career in gaming dates back more than a quarter-century, is widely respected as an industry leader who has led Penn National’s extraordinary growth, and who has focused on building trust with regulators, with his staff and with the communities in which Penn operators," said ECGC co-founders Lloyd D. Levenson and Michael Pollock in a joint statement.
The East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum will take place on April 27 and 28.
