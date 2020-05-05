We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, D-Atlantic, have major concerns about casino relief legislation introduced Monday by leading Democrats, saying the bills will divert funds from programs needed by the community.

The bills, designed to help casinos survive the COVID-19 pandemic, would give casinos temporary relief from a variety of taxes and fees, and offer state loans to cover their May and August payments in lieu of property taxes to Atlantic City.

President Steve Sweeney sponsored S2400 and S2398 in the Senate, and Louis Greenwald, D-Camden, Burlington, sponsored A4031 and A4032 in the Assembly.

"The bills were sent to us as drafts. We were asked to get on board, and we expressed our concerns," said Mazzeo and Armato's chief of staff, Charity Jeffries. "We were not given a chance to process any fixes before they were introduced."

The funds for PILOT loans would come from the state’s Property Tax Relief Fund, according to the bills. The assemblymen are concerned that taking money from the fund would harm tax programs like the Senior Freeze.

Other taxes and fees that would be waived or deferred currently fund the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, which would be given the ability to use other pots of money for CRDA bond payments.

"The concern is not that casinos don’t need a little help, but why is it coming at the expense of Atlantic City and Atlantic County taxpayers again?" said Jeffries. "We don’t know what help they need. Casinos don’t have facts and figures. Why are we rushing?"

She said the assemblymen have major concerns about what the bills will do to the city and county budgets and programs that run from some of the fees.

The PILOT loan bill gives casinos three years to repay the amount in full without interest, or face a 10% penalty.

If not repaid in full within another 60 days, the Casino Control Commission must deem the owner or licensee disqualified to hold a casino license; and the Division of Gaming Enforcement must suspend the operation certificate for the property and order it shut down.

The bill also allows the commission to place the property under an appointed conservator if it remains shut more than 120 days.

The second bill defers some licensing and other fees while casinos remain closed due to COVID-19, and for six months after reopening. The casinos would have 12 months to repay the amounts deferred.

Some fees, such as the annual license fee of $500 imposed on each slot machine, would be entirely waived from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, according to the bill.

No internet gaming license or permit fees would be deferred or waived under the bill.

The bill also waives, for 24 months after reopening, payment to the state of $3 per day per parking space in a casino parking garage; and waives certain hotel room fees related to casino gaming for the remainder of calendar year 2020.

The fee of $3 per day on each hotel room in a casino hotel facility that is occupied by a guest, and the fee of $2 per day on each occupied room in a casino hotel and fee of $1 per day fee on each occupied room in a non-casino hotel in Atlantic City, would be waived for the remainder of the 2020 calendar year.

The fees will again be due starting Jan. 1, 2021.

This bill also reduces the casino gross revenue tax and investment alternative tax for 24 months after reopening.

Under current law, casinos are required to pay an 8% tax on gross revenues plus a 1.25% investment alternative tax for reinvestment by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority on gross revenues generated from gaming at their brick-and-mortar properties.

