ATLANTIC CITY — Ocean Casino Resort honored the late Kobe Bryant by lighting up its rooftop globe as a basketball Sunday night.
"The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do." - Kobe Bryant— Ocean Casino Resort (@TheOceanAC) January 27, 2020
RIP #24 pic.twitter.com/eW6oBHxW2I
Following the news that the former NBA star and eight others, including Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, had died in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles, Ocean paid homage to the basketball legend.
The massive sphere, which has a 40-foot diameter and is made up of 280,000 programmable LED lights, sits atop the 710-foot tall casino hotel. The LED lights can reportedly be seen from 10 miles away.
Bryant, 41, retired from basketball in 2016. During his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, he won five NBA championships and was an 18-time All-Star, league MVP in 2008, Finals MVP in 2009 and 2010, named to the league's All-Defensive team 12 times and was a two-time Olympic gold medalist. He is fourth on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
