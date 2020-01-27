Ocean Casino Resort
SUBMITTED: Ocean Casino Resort

ATLANTIC CITY — Ocean Casino Resort honored the late Kobe Bryant by lighting up its rooftop globe as a basketball Sunday night.

Following the news that the former NBA star and eight others, including Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, had died in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles, Ocean paid homage to the basketball legend. 

The massive sphere, which has a 40-foot diameter and is made up of 280,000 programmable LED lights, sits atop the 710-foot tall casino hotel. The LED lights can reportedly be seen from 10 miles away. 

Bryant, 41, retired from basketball in 2016. During his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, he won five NBA championships and was an 18-time All-Star, league MVP in 2008, Finals MVP in 2009 and 2010, named to the league's All-Defensive team 12 times and was a two-time Olympic gold medalist. He is fourth on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

Contact: 609-272-7222

ddanzis@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDanzis

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments