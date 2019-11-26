ATLANTIC CITY — The short-lived partnership between Ocean Casino Resort and Hyatt Hotels Corp. is over.
According to a message posted on Hyatt's website, Ocean will "no longer be operated as a Hyatt-affiliated hotel or within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand." The hotel will continue its normal business operations as "part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand" until 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31, according to the website.
Ocean Casino Resort did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The partnership between Ocean and Hyatt's luxury brand, The Unbound Collection, was among the first announcements made about the property before the former Revel Casino Hotel reopened in June 2018.
The deal put Ocean's 1,399 guest rooms and resort on a platform with Hyatt's collection of first-class international destinations. However, the Atlantic City hotel was rarely displayed prominently on the website and prospective guests often had to search to find reservation information for Ocean.
The Exhale Spa, a 32,000-square foot fitness and health club, is also owned by Hyatt. It is unclear whether the spa will continue to operate as a Hyatt-owned brand inside Ocean.
According to data from the state Division of Gaming Enforcement, Ocean has the highest average rate per occupied hotel room through the first nine months of 2019 and the second-highest occupancy rate among the city's nine casino properties. In the third-quarter of 2019, Ocean reported an occupancy rate of 99.6% with an average rate of $219.01 per occupied room.
