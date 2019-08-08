Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ATLANTIC CITY — State gaming regulators advanced a New York-based hedge fund's controlling interest of Ocean Casino Resort and approved a veteran of the resort's industry as trustee.
Luxor Capital Group was granted interim casino authorization Wednesday by the state Casino Control Commission following a lengthy public hearing. The ICA was granted with several financial conditions, as recommended by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement, to ensure the casino hotel's stability.
Ocean, which opened along with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on June 27, 2018, struggled to gain a foothold in the market through its first several months of operations. According to testimony from a public hearing earlier this year, the casino had lost nearly $23 million in seven months and failed to satisfy prior financial conditions imposed by state gaming regulators.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Luxor, one of two primary financiers to the late Bruce Deifik for the casino's purchase in early 2018, assumed control of Ocean in February through a trust agreement.
"We are excited to be of a part of Atlantic City's future and Ocean Casino Resort's continued success," said Mike Conboy, Luxor partner and director of research. "We look forward to working with the employees and management team."
The hedge fund invested nearly $70 million into Ocean — nearly $50 million of which was used to pay down debt owed to the second primary lender, J.P. Morgan — since then and gaming revenues have started to increase.
Through the first six months of 2019, Ocean has reported for than $102 million in total gaming revenue, including $21.49 million in June. Monthly total gaming revenue, slot revenue and hotel occupancy figures were all the highest in the property’s history in June, resulting in continued profitability, said Mike Donovan, chief marketing officer and senior vice president at Ocean.
James Plousis, chairman of the Casino Control Commission, in explaining his support for the ICA, said that while Ocean's "financial condition has indeed improved, it remains critical that the regulatory authorities continue to monitor its ongoing financial stability through the ICA process at a minimum."
"We are all acutely aware of this property’s past struggles — in fact, there were real questions as to whether this asset would ever be operational again," Plousis said of the property once known as Revel Casino Hotel. "Acknowledging that it was not its original intention, I, for one, am pleased that Luxor has taken an 'all in' approach to its investment in (Ocean Casino Resort)...By all accounts, it appears that (Ocean Casino Resort) is competitive and positioned to generate positive cash flow."
The commission also approved Gary Van Hettinga as trustee of the ICA while a permanent chief executive of Ocean Casino is sought and final qualification of the hedge-fund group is being investigated.
Van Hettinga, of Egg Harbor Township, formally served as president and CEO of Resorts Casino Hotel for nearly two years. Previously, Van Hettinga was a senior level executive for Caesars World and Tropicana Atlantic City in addition to serving as chief financial officer for the Mohegan Sun casino in Connecticut.
Ocean Resort Casino celebrates its year anniversary
I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.