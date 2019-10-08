Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ATLANTIC CITY — The city's oldest casino has launched a new branding campaign designed to showcase its uniqueness among a crowded gaming market.
Resorts Casino Hotel unveiled its "One of a Kind" marketing strategy Tuesday, which executives said will better position the 41-year-old casino for the future.
Mark Giannantonio, president and CEO of Resorts, said the new campaign is the "next evolution" of the property's growth since owner Morris Bailey and partner, Mohegan Sun, took over nearly a decade ago.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
"We think we got it right," Giannantonio said during a presentation for members of the media. "I really believe we have it right with this ad campaign and how we are going to project ourselves to the world."
Giannantonio said the goal is to "keep this business in Morris' family for the next 50 years."
Giannantonio said the "One of a Kind" campaign is a natural fit for Resorts after the nearly $140 million capital investment Bailey and Mohegan have made in the property. The DraftKings Sportsbook at Resorts was a nearly $14 million upgrade of an underutilized space, the $2 million Landshark Bar & Grill expansion turned retail space into a food and beverage revenue producer, and the $7 million build-out of East Wind and Mukashi Sushi Bar near the Boardwalk entrance are all evidence of the company's commitment to the brand and the property, he said.
"We're really looking beyond a month or a quarter, and it really being generational," he said.
The "One of a Kind" branding campaign is the result of market research, guest feedback and a true introspection of what the property stands for, said Mary Tindall, vice president of marketing for Resorts.
The change in marketing comes amid Resorts joining two Boardwalk competitors — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Ocean Casino Resort — and several small businesses in the recently launched "North Beach Atlantic City" initiative. "North Beach" showcases the three casino properties, as well as Steel Pier, the Absecon Lighthouse and the Orange Loop businesses, as a destination experience for Atlantic City visitors.
Tindall said the results of the "North Beach" project has been overwhelmingly positive.
"We embraced our competitors," she said," and this end of the Boardwalk was the busiest it's been in 20 years."
I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.