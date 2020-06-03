We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Regional non-gaming tourism businesses have been planning to reopen for weeks and say they will be safe for visitors when they eventually get the green light to do so.

Operating in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic will present new challenges and there will be a learning curve, representatives from the local lodging/convention, amusement/entertainment and dining industries said during a webinar Wednesday morning hosted by the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality & Tourism at Stockton University. However, they are prepared to resume business in a way that will be as close to normal as possible by formulating plans around the guidelines and best practices put forth by health officials.

Recognizing that capacity limitations and industry-specific restrictions will likely influence how successful businesses are with operating in unfamiliar territory, Wednesday’s panelists said they just want to get started.

“I’m hoping (the new challenges on business) doesn’t last indefinitely, or that long for that matter,” said Frank Dougherty, principal owner of the Knife & Fork Inn in Atlantic City. “We just need to get open. We want to get back and get people back working and let this play out. But the first step has got to be to open.”

Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, said local businesses have been “very smart” about incorporating safe and responsible practices into their reopening plans. But they need guidance from the state about specifics, such as operating capacities, to move forward.

“Talking to our chamber members and other businesses, they are ready to go,” Chait said. “I mean, they’re probably more ahead on the guidelines because the priority is going to be to keep people safe and healthy.”

Jane Bokunewicz, LIGHT coordinator and associate professor of hospitality at Stockton’s School of Business, said what she heard Wednesday morning was a positive outlook on both the short- and long-term economic prospects for the region. Bokunewicz said she got the sense that reopening hospitality and tourism segments of the local economy will go “smoothly.”

“They’ve planned well in advance,” she said. “They have very solid plans in place. I just think it’s going to be interesting to see, with all these new measures, can they still operate profitably.”

Mike Tidwell, director of sales and marketing for Seaview, a Dolce Hotel in Galloway Township, said operators are already assuming cost increases in food, cleaning supplies and other essentials. Even with reduced labor costs, profit margins will likely be tighter for some time, he said.

“I don’t think we’ll ever be able to recoup the margins that we had before,” Dougherty said. “The costs have gone up too significantly.”

Anthony Catanoso, owner of the Steel Pier in Atlantic City, said one of his biggest challenges is staffing levels because a large portion of his seasonal employees are foreign workers on J-1 visas. With international entry restrictions still in place, getting people on site and trained in time will be difficult this summer, he said.

“We don’t really expect them to make it this year,” Catanoso said of the student workers. “So that may limit us to going to one shift this summer instead of having two shifts.”

With the summer quickly approaching, Catanoso and the other industry representatives said they just want some direction and clarity about how they can resume business.

“I think the learning curve is going to come when we get reopened,” Catanoso said, “and we see what the ‘new normal’ is, what the new world looks like. We’re going to see exactly what we’re facing. And speaking to the (profit) margins, we’ll know exactly what our tolerances are and where we need to be.”