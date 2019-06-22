Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Five years ago, Steel Pier owner Anthony Catanoso contemplated whether it was worth it to oversee the construction of a $14 million observation wheel that rises 200 feet in the air from the pier and operates with enclosed cabins year-round.
Steel Pier owner Anthony Catanoso says the Boardwalk attraction’s fourth quarter of last year was one of the best in its history.
Dave Gorman, general manager of Central Pier Arcade & Speedway, had to figure out whether he wanted to stick around after a 2009 fire caused more than $2 million in damage.
Philadelphia developer Bart Blatstein took over the former Pier at Caesars and renamed it The Playground in 2015.
Playground Pier in Atlantic City Friday June 7, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Blatstein bought Garden Pier from the city for $1.5 million in 2017.
ATLANTIC CITY — Within the past 10 years, Anthony Catanoso, owner of Steel Pier, and Dave Gorfman, general manager of Central Pier Arcade & Speedway, each had to determine whether to put more time, energy and money into their piers, stand pat or walk away.
Five years ago, Catanoso contemplated whether it was worth it to oversee the construction of a $14 million observation wheel that rises 200 feet in the air from Steel Pier and operates with enclosed cabins year-round.
Gorfman had to figure out whether he wanted to stick around after a 2009 fire caused more than $2 million in damage. The arcade, dating to the 1920s, was partly gutted, but the historic 1880s structure underneath survived intact.
Now, both are happy they continued their dedication to the properties, which will see new attractions or more renovations this summer.
“It was an undertaking. It changed the face of Atlantic City. I’m really pleased,” Catanoso said.
The state’s transition report on Atlantic City, co-authored by Jim Johnson, special counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy, hardly touches on the city’s piers, but it does recommend an improvement to “the amenities that affect the quality of life for current community members and can attract new residents.” It also said there are “limited options for their (Atlantic City residents) children after school and during the summer.”
Attorney Michael Epps, who leads the Atlantic City Project Office that oversees the initiatives identified in the Johnson report, said he is aware of the historic significance the piers have played in the city. He also said he foresees the resort’s remaining piers staying relevant in the city’s future.
The city’s piers are important for the small market of families that come to the resort, said Richard Perniciaro, an independent economic consultant based in Pleasantville.
“Whether that market will expand, people have been talking about for 30 years,” Perniciaro said.
Catanoso was willing to bet attendance by families and couples would at least hold steady, if not increase.
He committed to making a significant investment in a non-gaming attraction during one of the worst years in the resort’s history, 2014, when four casinos closed.
The Wheel opened in December 2017, and the fourth quarter of last year was one of the best in Steel Pier’s history, Catanoso said.
Philadelphia developer Bart Blatstein took over the former Pier at Caesars and renamed it The Playground in 2015.
