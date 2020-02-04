Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ATLANTIC CITY — Bettors were in casino sportsbooks early Sunday putting money on the line fo…
The resulting revenue bump from food and beverage sales, hotel rooms and other entertainment options was a win for Atlantic City, several casino executives said.
"Sports betting is doing exactly what it was intended to, which is drive people to New Jersey and the casinos," said Mark Giannantonio, president and CEO of Resorts Casino Hotel, home of the DraftKings Sportsbook. "We've created an experience that years ago we just weren’t able to create. Super Bowl Sunday worked out about as well as can be expected."
Steve Callender, president of the Casino Association of New Jersey and senior vice president of Eastern regional operations for Tropicana Atlantic City’s parent company, Eldorado Resorts, said the property's variety of viewing options, such as Hooters, Chickie's and Pete's Crab House and Sports Bar, A Dam Good Sports Bar and Ri Ra Irish Pub, all did well Sunday.
The William Hill Sports Book at Tropicana "won a little bit" and had its highest single-day handle (the amount of money wagered), he said.
ATLANTIC CITY — Last year was more like a preseason game for the city’s retail sportsbooks, …
"You're going to have good days and bad days," Callender said of operating a sports book. "You know it's going to happen sometimes, and you prepare for it."
The trend from most of New Jersey's sports books was that more money and bets were placed on the Chiefs, who were 1.5-point favorites over the San Francisco 49ers. The 31-20 final score meant those bettors cashed winning tickets.
FanDuel, which operates the state's most lucrative sports book at the Meadowlands Racetrack and mobile app, said more than $2 million was won by gamblers with the Chiefs' victory.
But proposition bets also played a part in gamblers' success Sunday. Sports bettors could wager on anything from the result of the coin toss to the color of Gatorade dumped on the winning coach (it was orange).
"Patrick Mahomes (quarterback for the Chiefs) scoring a touchdown was the biggest prop bet win for our customers," FanDuel said in a statement after the game. "Plus, the adage 'Tails Never Fails' proved true, delivering $200,000 in the accounts of FanDuel Sportsbook customers before kickoff."
Dustin Gouker, lead sports betting analyst for PlayNJ.com, said a lot of the betting action revolved around "one of the game's biggest stars" in Mahomes, who scored the game's first touchdown and won the Most Valuable Player award.
While Sunday's results were good for gamblers, the long-term benefits for casinos, racetracks and sports book operators was likely even better, Gouker said. Big events, such as the Super Bowl and March Madness, are "more about customer acquisition," he said.
Callender said William Hill — who also operates sports books at Ocean Casino Resort and Monmouth Park Racetrack — and Tropicana's online casino had a large number of signups Sunday.
"We were thrilled (with Sunday's results)," Callender said. "When people do good, they have a good feeling, and that brings people back."
I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.