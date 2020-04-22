EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An hour before a planned drive-thru food distribution for out-of-work casino employees was set to open, the line of waiting vehicles snaked around the Harbor Square Mall and continued on for nearly a mile.
Workers and volunteers from the Community Food Bank of New Jersey-Southern Branch and Unite Here Local 54 started passing out emergency food kits earlier than the scheduled 10 a.m. start time, as thousands of Atlantic City casino employees continued to show up Wednesday.
By 11 a.m., two 53-foot tractor trailers worth of non-perishable and fresh food had already been passed out. A third truck pulled in just as the second one was emptied, with hundreds of vehicles still lined up.
Carol Speirs, an usher in the live entertainment venues at both Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, was an early casualty of business restrictions due to the new coronavirus, having been laid off even before Gov. Phil Murphy closed the gambling halls on March 16. Many of Atlantic City's casinos voluntarily shutdown concerts and live entertainment to limit large gatherings as the spread of COVID-19 quickened in early March.
"It's unbelievable," she said, of the number of casino employees who came out for needed food assistance Wednesday. "It's surreal, this whole thing."
EDITOR'S NOTE: The casino workers' food distribution at Harbor Square Mall in Egg Harbor Township is open until 2 p.m.
This story is developing. Check back for more details.
