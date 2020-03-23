A.C. skyline
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — A two-month shutdown of the state's casino industry will lead to $1.1 billion in lost economic activity, according to a report from the America Gaming Association. 

“Gaming is an economic engine, employing millions of local residents, generating community investment through vital tax revenue, and supporting small businesses in communities all across the country,” said Bill Miller, president and CEO of the American Gaming Association. 

Last Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy ordered the closure of the city’s nine casinos, as New Jersey continues to grapple with how best to minimize the spread of the new coronavirus.

Murphy said Atlantic City’s casinos will stay closed “until such time as it is deemed safe for their reopening,” but online gaming will continue to operate. The closures directly impact an estimated 32,987 casino employees in the state, according to the association. 

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments