Terry Glebocki, CEO of Ocean Casino Resort Atlantic City detailing the new safety protocols of casino floor hotel lobby and restaurant’s for their reopening Wednesday June 24, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Ocean Casino Resort Atlantic City detailing the new safety protocols of casino floor hotel lobby and restaurant's for their reopening Wednesday June 24, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Ocean Casino Resort Atlantic City detailing the new safety protocols of casino floor hotel lobby and restaurant’s for their reopening Wednesday June 24, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Ocean Casino Resort Atlantic City detailing the new safety protocols of casino floor hotel lobby and restaurant’s for their reopening Wednesday June 24, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Terry Glebocki, CEO of Ocean Casino Resort Atlantic City detailing the new safety protocols of casino floor hotel lobby and restaurant’s for their reopening Wednesday June 24, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Ocean Casino Resort Atlantic City detailing the new safety protocols of casino floor hotel lobby and restaurant's for their reopening Wednesday June 24, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Ocean Casino Resort Atlantic City detailing the new safety protocols of casino floor hotel lobby and restaurant’s for their reopening Wednesday June 24, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Ocean Casino Resort Atlantic City detailing the new safety protocols of casino floor hotel lobby and restaurant’s for their reopening Wednesday June 24, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY — The expansive gaming floor at Ocean Casino Resort was once considered a liability for the property formerly known as Revel.
But, as most Atlantic City casinos prepare to reopen July 2 amid the ongoing global pandemic, Ocean’s wide-open floor plan and 50-foot high ceilings make for an almost ideal space to practice social distancing.
Combined with enhanced health and safety protocols for both guests and employees, Ocean executives said they believe the casino will be a safe environment when the doors open to the public next week.
“We’ve worked really hard on this,” Ocean CEO Terry Glebocki said of the casino’s heath and safety plan, adding that she and her team have been assembling it for months. “We have standing meetings every week, and we continue to refine.”
Gov. Phil Murphy said casinos could reopen at 25% capacity and that face masks must be worn by everyone on property. Further details about industry-wide protocols are expected to be released in the next couple of days.
Without specific details from the state, Atlantic City’s casinos are implementing their own protocols with the understanding that things could change at any moment.
Mike Donovan, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Ocean, said once Murphy made the announcement Monday, guests started calling to book hotel stays.
The pent up demand for casinos has been evident in other areas that reopened already and Donovan said Ocean, and Atlantic City as a whole, is ready for a busy Independence Day weekend.
“It’s been really crazy these past few days,” he said. ‘We’ve been getting 3,500 to 4,000 calls a day. So, we’ve seen a pretty good pace of bookings for those first few weeks in July with people wanting to get in.”
On Wednesday, Ocean executives hosted a tour of the casino floor and highlighted some of the changes guest and employees can expect upon returning.
Employees will be temperature screened once they enter the building and will be prohibited from working if they register above 99.4 degrees. Over the next several days, the employees will be trained on the new health and safety protocols.
Throughout the casino, Ocean has placed distancing stickers on the floor and in elevators. There are also over 200 hand sanitizing stations, while signage with gambling-themed messages — “A clean hand is a lucky hand,” reads one — reminding people to practice good hygiene and keep their distance from one another.
Every other slot machine — Ocean had more than 1,900 operating before COVID-19 — is turned off and chairs at table games have been removed to discourage overcrowding.
The only Plexiglas dividers at Ocean are in high-volume areas, such as guest services and the hotel front desk.
The valet at Ocean will be closed for now, with plans to bring food and beverage trucks on site and arrange an outdoor seating area under the porte cochere.
Restaurants are subject to the same 25% capacity limits as the casino floor and Ocean executives said they intend to offer as many dining options to guests as possible.
Pools will be open for hotel guests only. The HQ Dayclub/Nightclub will be closed, as will Ovation Hall.
Atlantic City’s nine casinos have been closed since March 16 to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus. Glebocki, who was part of the team that opened Revel in 2012, said reopening a casino after it has been closed this long is “much more involved.”
“This is a complete restart,” she said. “This is quite the heavy lift, but we’ll absolutely be ready.”
I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.