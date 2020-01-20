The Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is still located in Atlantic City, no matter what Waze tells its users.
The Jackson Township Police Department said there has been a "tremendous increase" in disabled motor vehicles in the Colliers Mills Wildlife Area, apparently because of an ad placed in the popular navigation app.
"Although the address on the ad lists 1 Borgata Way in Atlantic City, NJ, which is correct, the location pinned with the ad is actually in the middle of the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area, near Lake Success," the department said on its Facebook page. "Currently, the app is sending motorists into the wildlife area, onto unpaved roads, which eventually lead to them becoming disabled."
Many of the stranded drivers were from North Jersey and New York, the post stated.
The wildlife area is comprised of more than 12,000 acres, mainly located in Jackson and Plumsted townships, about 70 miles north of Atlantic City.
A police spokesperson told New Jersey 101.5-FM that Waze is currently working on correcting the issue and hopes to have it resolved by Tuesday.
The casino did not have a comment on the matter.
As a precaution, the police department encouraged motorists to "please take extra care when selecting locations listed with the orange 'Ad' logo in the corner or places which have multiple names, with the same address; however are considerable distances apart."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.