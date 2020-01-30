ATLANTIC CITY — Casino executives are calling on the various stakeholders involved in the city's ongoing revitalization to do more to help grow the seaside resort and improve its poor perception.
During a wide-ranging discussion with six of the city’s casino executives at an annual forum, hosted by the Greater Atlantic City Chamber at the Atlantic City Sheraton Convention Center Hotel, the industry leaders said the current efforts, whether its from the city, the state or the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, are falling short.
"We need help from the city and the state, obviously," said Steve Callender, president of the Casino Association of New Jersey and senior vice president of Eastern regional operations for Tropicana Atlantic City’s parent company, Eldorado Resorts. "We need boots on the ground, as far as I'm concerned."
Matt Doherty, executive director of CRDA, said the state agency has committed nearly $3 million annually toward increasing public safety through the hiring of Class II and Neighborhood Coordination Officers. He also noted that the CRDA has partnered with both Jewish Family Service and Volunteers of America to provide additional social services to those in need.
Doherty also pointed out that the CRDA is embarking on a rooming house conversion program, has assisted with code enforcement to address blight and funded various Atlantic City-specific projects, such as the AtlantiCare expansion and ShopRite.
"Prior to me becoming executive director (in 2018), I agree with many of their comments," Doherty said after the panel. "There was an (Office of Legislative Services) audit that showed support for their comments as well. Our focus at CRDA, now, has been, in the last two years and going forward, solely spending money in Atlantic City to benefit the residents."
Joe Lupo, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, agreed with the other executives that the market needs to differentiate itself from nearby competition by providing more non-gaming amenities for visitors, which is something that has been a market focus for the last several years.
But, the overall goal of increasing visitors, and thereby profits, is stifled, he said, by what takes place outside the casinos.
"Our buildings can't be surrounded by drug addicts and prostitutes, the lights need to work, the Boardwalk needs to be fixed, the beaches need to be replenished," Lupo said to applause from the local business owners in the room. "There's a lot of work that needs to be done in the city...We need to revitalize the city, because it just hasn't been done in the past."
Reiterating a point he made last year at the same event, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa President and COO Marcus Glover said "stability in local government and cleanup of the city is vital," to Atlantic City's success.
"I don't know that there's a silver bullet of one or two menu items. I think there's a combination and a string of events that need to happen," Glover said. "There's still a lot of blight, even though there's progress being made on the blight...but we've got to get some wins," to create positive attention.
Mark Giannantonio, president and CEO of Resorts Casino Hotel, said the Tourism District — an area under the control of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority that includes the Boardwalk, downtown business district and Marina District — is in need of attention.
"I think we would all agree, over the decades, that we are not pleased with where we are with the Tourism District," he said. 'If we could all wake up tomorrow and the Tourism District was something other than it is today, ridden of crime and the things that were already mentioned (by Lupo), there may be a lift in this market of 20 to 30 percent, easily."
Ron Baumann, regional president for Caesars Entertainment Corp.'s three Atlantic City properties, said that despite "ample opportunity" to address many of the city's underlying problems, the area around the casinos looks "the same as when I left here 10 years ago." Baumann said "alignment and action" from the various stakeholders is needed to get things moving forward.
Mayor Marty Small Sr. said the comments Thursday from the casino executives was another "attempt to indirectly sway voters for the change of government," effort. That effort is being lead by the head of the casino workers union, Bob McDevitt, and aided by Morris Bailey, owner of Resorts, and former state Sen. Ray Lesniak. A citywide special election to vote on the change of government is scheduled for March 31.
"I'm not interested in solving problems in the media," Small said. "I'm about solutions. The residents of Atlantic City believe the casinos could do more to contribute, but we will save that for another day."
Small went on to say that his administration is "committed to safe and clean, and we've shown that in a big way. I've been the mayor for a little over three months and we are doing a great job. I will address this personally at (the next) Casino Association meeting."
Terry Glebocki, CEO of Ocean Resort Casino, pushed back against her colleagues, saying that the negative talk contributes to the overall perception of the city. She said correcting the city's issues should be their "homework, not the billboard."
"We need to stop perpetuating (the negative perception)," she said. "There's so many positive things happening in Atlantic City, and we need to be shouting them from the rooftop."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.