🙏GRATITUDE🙏 Hayday is, and will always be, Atlantic City’s Coffee Shop. It’s hard to share that we will be closing the doors of our inaugural location on Tennessee Avenue on June 30. The building owner plans to bring his own concept to the space. #seemyHayday pic.twitter.com/YeapWoV99i— Hayday Coffee (@haydaycoffee) June 1, 2019
ATLANTIC CITY — People who stop by Tennessee Avenue in the Orange Loop commercial district before the summer ends will see an area simultaneously evolving and expanding.
After years of selling casino gaming and big-name entertainers, the Orange Loop — a neighborhood named for the orange spaces on a traditional Monopoly board — and the newly created North Beach section of the city are trying a different approach. Both areas are hoping to sell a walkable entertainment area with a variety of different amenities.
“Visitors to Atlantic City casinos are looking for all types of authentic, city experiences. They’re looking for the ‘local experiences,’” said Evan Sanchez, co-founder of Authentic City Partners with Zenith Shah. “By providing a go-to district right off the Boardwalk, the Orange Loop offers food, drink and entertainment (not to mention yoga) in a small, walkable area.”
The evolution is not without its growing pains. Sanchez and Shah’s Hayday, the city’s only independent coffee shop, will close June 30. But in its place, the Iron Room restaurant will relocate next month from Albany Avenue in Chelsea Heights.
Atlantic City used to have a very strong baby boomer customer base that was happy to come into a casino and just sit in front of a slot machine, said Rummy Pandit, executive director of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming Hospitality & Tourism at Stockton University.
That customer base is aging, and the millennial demographic, which is increasing, is looking for a diversified experience, Pandit said.
“They want something that will provide them with entertainment, food and beverage, gaming, various different options,” Pandit said. “They want to be able to leave the resort and say, ‘Wow, that was a great experience.’”
Sanchez and Shah’s Authentic City Partners is one of the developers behind the rebuilding of Tennessee Avenue and the larger Orange Loop, which also includes New York Avenue and St. James Place.
A little farther up the Boardwalk, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Ocean Casino Resort and Resorts Casino Hotel, Steel Pier, the Absecon Lighthouse and other local businesses and attractions will be jointly promoting their section of the Boardwalk in a new marketing and entertainment effort to brand the north end of the historic Boardwalk as “North Beach.”
Steel Pier owner Anthony Catanoso was one of the first people to say the properties on the northern end of the Boardwalk need to pull together.
“I’m excited about North Beach,” Catanoso said.
There will be block parties at the beginning and end of the summer and music-themed events each Monday in a collective effort that will cost “tens of thousands of dollars,” said Joe Lupo, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
North Beach was also the inspiration for the name of the city’s first market-rate housing development in a half-century, 600 NoBe, which is located, ironically enough, in the South Inlet.
“The people in these businesses are putting their own money up. They are putting private money up. They are not asking the city for any subsidy. All they are asking us for is cooperation, which we are giving them,” said City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz. “They are asking for the people to feel safe, which we want people to feel anyway, so we are doing that.”
Developer Pat Fasano also has a project that is forthcoming in the Orange Loop. Fasano’s shipping container hotel on the beach block of New York Avenue received final site plan approval from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority in March.
“The Opportunity Zone (for tax breaks) and the Central Pier is the perfect location. That’s exactly where I what to be. We bought the whole block,” said Fasano, who added he wanted his hotel in the center of the city where Central Pier is.
In less than two years, four new businesses have opened on Tennessee Avenue: The Leadership Studio, a yoga and community studio; MADE Chocolate, a bean-to-bar chocolate shop; Hayday; and Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall; with two more coming, the Iron Room and the live-music venue Rhythm & Spirits.
Hayday did succeed in attracting people from the casinos to venture outside of the gambling halls and onto Tennessee Avenue, Sanchez said.
“We’ve been amazed at the number of visitors staying at the casinos that come to Hayday looking for a great cup of coffee and ask about Orange Loop and other local spots. We take pride in talking about and supporting other small businesses in Atlantic City,” Sanchez said.
After Tennessee Avenue, Shah and Sanchez said last week the next block they will be developing is nearby New York Avenue. They said they will be making an announcement next month. They did not say Hayday would relocate there.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
