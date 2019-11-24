Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The multibillion-dollar merger of Eldorado Resorts Inc. and Caesars Entertainment Corp. was approved by shareholders of both companies last week, putting the completion of the deal to create the country’s largest gaming operator on the shoulders of federal and state regulators.
The Federal Trade Commission will be the first regulatory body to review the details of the $17.3 billion merger that would create the United States’ largest owner and operator of gaming assets with nearly 60 properties in 18 states. The FTC will conduct a preliminary review of the merger to determine whether it raises any antitrust concerns that warrant closer examination, according to the agency.
The FTC review is expected to take place in December.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
ATLANTIC CITY — Sports betting, online gaming and two new properties are helping push the ca…
In New Jersey, two regulatory bodies, the state Division of Gaming Enforcement and the Casino Control Commission, will be responsible for reviewing and approving the deal, respectively.
Both Eldorado Resorts, parent company of Tropicana Atlantic City, and Caesars Entertainment, operator of Bally’s Atlantic City, Caesars Atlantic City and Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, are current casino license holders. New Jersey gaming regulators will be tasked with determining whether the merger would create an “undue economic concentration,” since the newly formed company, which will operate under the Caesars name, would control four of Atlantic City’s nine casino properties.
Bob Ambrose, an industry consultant and adjunct professor of casino management, said gaming regulators have to carefully consider the impact one company controlling that much of the market may have on Atlantic City.
“I hope there’s no rush here,” Ambrose said. “They need to look at this seriously and consider the entire market.”
Ambrose said it was his belief that the lack of independent ownership in Atlantic City “has been a major problem since casinos came to town.” He said ownership concentration could stifle growth and investment.
“When you have companies that own three or four properties in a market the size of Atlantic City, it’s market dominance,” he said. “Competition should dictate the market.”
Dan Heneghan, a retired public information officer for the Casino Control Commission and former casino beat reporter for The Press of Atlantic City, said state gaming regulators are “concerned about economic concentration in the casino industry for many of the same reasons that the (federal) Justice Department is concerned about monopolies in industry in general.”
State gaming regulators could make a determination about the proposed merger between Eldorad…
“If you have a monopoly, or something close to a monopoly, there’s always the concern that the big player can effectively set prices” to the determent of the customer, Heneghan said.
While there is no set timetable for New Jersey regulators to make a determination on the merger, the gaming operators have said they expect the deal to be finalized by the first half of 2020.
The two gaming companies submitted a joint petition to state regulators in September that said they intend to present an economic analysis that demonstrates the merger would not create an undue economic concentration.
The state Office of the Attorney General, of which the DGE operates under, said New Jersey gaming regulators would also retain an expert.
“As required by law, the Division is responsible for ensuring the honesty, integrity and financial stability of casino licensees,” the OAG said in an email. “Part of this process is analyzing the economic impact of casino acquisitions such as the Eldorado / Caesars merger. As part of this process the Division has retained an economic expert to assist with the review of this merger.”
ATLANTIC CITY — State gaming regulators approved Caesars Entertainment Corp.’s choice for re…
The proposed deal and its impact on the market in Atlantic City are further complicated by the fact that Caesars Entertainment has three outstanding deed restrictions on former casino properties. The former Atlantic Club Casino Hotel, the Claridge Hotel and the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City all have restrictions that prevent them from operating as gaming parlors.
Claridge and Showboat are currently operating as non-casino hotels. The Atlantic Club, which has been closed since 2014, was recently sold, and the new owner has said it intends to operate the property as a noncasino hotel.
Showboat owner Bart Blatstein has expressed his desire to resume gaming operations on his property and received a statement of compliance — a preliminary step that affirms his financial suitability — from state gaming regulators earlier this year. Blatstein testified that he intends to circumvent the deed restriction by constructing a facility on an adjoining lot, but has yet to move forward with those plans.
I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.