There was a structure fire at the Cabin City Motel in Lower Township Tuesday morning, according to a witness on the scene. 

The fire began just before 9 a.m., according to witnesses. By 9:45 a.m., the fire had been extinguished and was under control. 

The fire damaged multiple rooms and the roof of the motel.

Frank Dillulo was staying at the motel and woke up to a bang on the door. When he opened the door, smoke was billowing down the breezeway of the property.

“By the time it took us to get down the steps the place was engulfed. It happened really fast,” Dillulo said.

Firefighters were on the roof Tuesday morning. 

Fire departments from Erma, Rio Grande, Wildwood, Green Creek, Villas and Cape May all responded to the scene.

Dave Lepor, Chief Erma Fire Co., said that a fire break was constructed when the building was first built and that it prevented the fire from spreading to other parts of the building. 

Lepor also said that a firefighter was taken to the hospital for a blood pressure issue. 

The cause of the fire is unknown. 

No one was injured or killed from the fire but a resident's cat was killed during the fire, according to Motel owner Tim Lee. 

The motel is located on Route 9 in Erma in Cape May County. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 

