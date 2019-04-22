Investigators at this time have still not determined a cause for the fire that destroyed four residential units along the bay Sunday morning.
The Sea Isle City Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire on the 200 block of 75th Street at 5:05 a.m., said city spokeswoman Katherine Custer. Heavy smoke was billowing from the rear of a duplex.
No one inside the house was injured, but a Sea Isle City firefighter sustained minor injuries and was transported to Cape Regional Hospital.
Residents in adjacent homes were evacuated, and by 6 a.m., the fire was under control.
The Cape May County Prosecutors Office and Cape May County Fire Marshall are investigating.
The city experienced another large fire five months ago that not only destroyed three side-by-side duplexes, but also claimed lives.
In late November, a house fire on 54th Street between Landis and Pleasure avenues claimed the life an 89 year old woman as well as the family’s 2-year-old Labrador/pit bull mix.
