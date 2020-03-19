ATLANTIC CITY — The Nammour family, who own multiple Cedar food markets in the resort, would like to make home deliveries to housebound seniors.
Issa Nammour called Mayor Marty Small, Sr. and offered to deliver food to seniors who were afraid to leave their homes for fear of catching the new coronavirus, said Asad Nammour, who is Issa's brother.
The store would like help people those who are age 65 and older, who have health issues.
The Nammour family is looking for a couple of volunteers, possibly working for one of the city's cab companies, who could donate time during a two- to three-hour window, Asad Nammour said.
The deliveries would be made from the Cedar Basic Food market at 1700 Baltic Ave., which is at the corner of Baltic and Martin Luther King Blvd. and is one of the bigger locations in the resort.
Pandemonium reigned inside the store on Monday, Nammour said.
"It was really hectic. We had four or five butchers working and two registers," said Nammour, who added his lot was so full of cars that people were parking illegally on MLK Blvd. "It has calmed down. People are filled up now."
People have asked if the store has closed or if they cut down their hours, but currently, they are still open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Nammour said. Merchandise, meats, groceries and water are still coming in, he said.
"People don't panic," said Nammour, who added seniors needing home deliveries will want water, bread, cold cuts, canned good and deli basics.
The Cedar Basic Food market on Baltic Avenue falls within the 3rd Ward representation of Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, who added home delivery to homebound seniors is a good idea.
Small has been talking to Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon about the seniors who live city residencies, but Shabazz did not know the results of those conversations.
Anthony Brower, leader of the Friends In Action nonprofit, is continuing to work with the Community FoodBank of New Jersey - Southern Branch - to provide food for Stanley Holmes Village residents, Shabazz said.
St. James A.M.E. Church volunteers distribute bags of food items to the less fortunate on the fourth Thursday of each month, Shabazz said.
People interested in volunteering to drive food to homebound seniors in the resort can call Cedar Basic Food at 609-428-7595.
